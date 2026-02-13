Uber Eats Launches Cart Assistant To Speed Up Grocery Shopping With AI

Feature Launch And Availability

Uber Eats on Wednesday announced a new AI feature called Cart Assistant that is designed to help customers fill grocery carts more quickly, and the company said the beta version is now available in the app.

How The Tool Works

To use the chatbot, users search for a grocery store in the Uber Eats app and tap the purple Cart Assistant icon on the store’s page to start shopping. Customers can type in a list or upload an image of one, and the tool will add the needed items to the basket. The images can include photos of handwritten lists or screenshots of recipes and their ingredients. After the items are added, users can change the basket by swapping products for preferred brands or adding more items from the same store.

Personalization Based On Past Orders

Uber Eats said Cart Assistant uses previous orders to prioritize familiar items, such as commonly purchased milk or preferred oatmeal, to tailor the experience to each user.

Company Statement

“Users were telling us they wanted a quicker way to shop, and we know how precious your time is,” said Uber CTO Praveen Neppalli Naga in a statement. “Cart Assistant helps you get from idea to checkout in seconds.”

Competitive Context And Prior AI Work

The company said the feature could help it compete with other delivery and grocery apps that are adding AI tools. Instacart launched an AI search tool powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT in 2023 to help customers save time and get personalized recommendations. DoorDash was also reported to be testing an AI chatbot called DashAI in the same year. Last year, Uber Eats and DoorDash both integrated with ChatGPT. Uber Eats allows users in the United States to browse local restaurants and menus in ChatGPT and then complete purchases in the Uber Eats app. DoorDash’s integration lets users request meal plans and add the required ingredients to their cart. Bloomberg reported in 2023 that Uber Eats was working on an AI chatbot that would ask users about budget and food preferences and help place an order.

Broader AI Investment At Uber Eats

Uber Eats has also been adding AI tools for merchants, including features for menu descriptions, improved food photos, and summaries of customer reviews.

Featured image credits: Flickr

