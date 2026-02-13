LLM.co Launches Open Source Model Download Hub to Simplify Access to Private and Self-Hosted AI

LLM.co today announced the launch of its new Open Source Model Download Hub, available at https://llm.co/download, a centralized resource designed to help businesses, developers, and technical teams quickly access curated open-source large language models optimized for private deployment.

The new download hub provides a structured directory of models suitable for local and private infrastructure, including variants designed for mobile devices, on-premise servers, and enterprise environments. The page is designed to simplify discovery and accelerate deployment for organizations seeking to reduce reliance on public AI APIs and maintain control over sensitive data.

Interest in private LLM deployments has grown rapidly across industries such as legal, finance, healthcare, and manufacturing, where regulatory requirements and confidentiality concerns often limit the use of externally hosted AI systems. By organizing widely used open-source models into a single, accessible interface, LLM.co aims to remove friction from the evaluation and deployment process.

“Companies are increasingly realizing that not every AI workload belongs in a public cloud environment,” said Nate Nead, Founder of LLM.co. “We built the LLM.co download hub to make it easier for technical teams to find, evaluate, and deploy models that can run privately, securely, and cost-effectively.”

The hub includes:

Curated listings of popular open-source models

Clear hardware requirement guidance

Direct download links to accelerate setup

Structured categorization by device type and use case

According to LLM.co, many organizations exploring private LLMs struggle with fragmentation across repositories, inconsistent documentation, and uncertainty about hardware compatibility. The new directory is intended to provide a starting point for teams evaluating self-hosted AI strategies.

“Most enterprises don’t need to train a model from scratch,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer at LLM.co. “They need a practical way to select a proven model, deploy it in their own environment, and begin building workflows on top of it. This resource helps close that gap.”

The release of the download hub is part of LLM.co’s broader initiative to support organizations adopting private AI infrastructure, including advisory services, deployment guidance, and decision frameworks for evaluating architecture options such as retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), fine-tuning, and on-premise hosting.

LLM.co expects to continue expanding the directory with additional models, benchmarks, and deployment resources over time.

About LLM.co

LLM.co, provides consulting, infrastructure guidance, and deployment support for organizations implementing agentic AI as well as private and self-hosted large language models. The company works with enterprises, law firms, financial institutions, and technology teams to design secure AI environments, integrate models into business workflows, and reduce dependence on external APIs while maintaining performance and scalability.