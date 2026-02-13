DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Apple Delays Rollout Of AI-Powered Siri Features Again, Bloomberg Reports

ByJolyen

Feb 13, 2026

Apple Delays Rollout Of AI-Powered Siri Features Again, Bloomberg Reports

Revised Timeline For Siri Updates

Apple’s plans for a redesigned, AI-powered version of Siri have been pushed back again, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The new version of Siri had been expected to arrive with iOS 26.4 in March, but the report said the changes will now be introduced more gradually. Some features are expected to slip to the May iOS update, while others may not arrive until the release of iOS 27 in September. The report said Apple encountered problems during software testing, which led to the further delay.

Background Since Apple Intelligence Announcement

Apple first outlined its plans for a new version of Siri when it introduced Apple Intelligence in 2024. Since then, the timeline for the updated assistant has moved several times over roughly a year and a half. The Bloomberg report said the latest schedule reflects a slower rollout rather than a single release tied to one update.

Planned Changes To Siri’s Capabilities

The report said the upcoming changes are intended to make Siri behave more like large language model chatbots that have become common across the industry. Instead of using separate apps such as ChatGPT or Claude, users would be able to interact directly with Siri on devices like the iPhone and MacBook. The report said Siri is expected to be powered by Google Gemini.

Featured image credits: Heute.at

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Uber Eats Launches Cart Assistant To Speed Up Grocery Shopping With AI
Feb 13, 2026 Jolyen
LLM.co Launches Open Source Model Download Hub to Simplify Access to Private and Self-Hosted AI
Feb 13, 2026 Ethan Lin
SIIL Ostomy Announces Innovative Fashion for Ostomates Worldwide
Feb 13, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801