Apple Delays Rollout Of AI-Powered Siri Features Again, Bloomberg Reports

Revised Timeline For Siri Updates

Apple’s plans for a redesigned, AI-powered version of Siri have been pushed back again, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The new version of Siri had been expected to arrive with iOS 26.4 in March, but the report said the changes will now be introduced more gradually. Some features are expected to slip to the May iOS update, while others may not arrive until the release of iOS 27 in September. The report said Apple encountered problems during software testing, which led to the further delay.

Background Since Apple Intelligence Announcement

Apple first outlined its plans for a new version of Siri when it introduced Apple Intelligence in 2024. Since then, the timeline for the updated assistant has moved several times over roughly a year and a half. The Bloomberg report said the latest schedule reflects a slower rollout rather than a single release tied to one update.

Planned Changes To Siri’s Capabilities

The report said the upcoming changes are intended to make Siri behave more like large language model chatbots that have become common across the industry. Instead of using separate apps such as ChatGPT or Claude, users would be able to interact directly with Siri on devices like the iPhone and MacBook. The report said Siri is expected to be powered by Google Gemini.

Featured image credits: Heute.at

