nanoAccountants Limited Announces Fractional CFO Services for Entrepreneurs

A New Approach to Accounting for Entrepreneurs

nanoAccountants Limited, led by seasoned accountant and Fractional CFO Imran Hussain, has announced its comprehensive fractional CFO services, designed to support entrepreneurs and small businesses navigating complex financial landscapes. With a focus on consistent communication, proactive problem-solving, and tailored financial guidance, nanoAccountants Limited distinguishes itself from traditional accounting practices.

Since 2001, Imran Hussain has provided specialized accounting services to start-ups and small businesses, combining deep technical expertise with a focus on human connection. Recognizing the evolving role of technology in accounting, Hussain adapted his approach to emphasize client engagement, responsiveness, and transparency in financial operations.

The Journey to Forward-Thinking Accounting

Imran Hussain began his career as a traditional accountant, accumulating over a decade of experience in standard accounting practices. In 2014, during a training session with CIMA discussing artificial intelligence and automation trends, Hussain recognized the need for human-centric skills that technology cannot replicate.

“This was a turning point for me,” Hussain explains. “I realized the value of human connection in business. I decided to enhance my ability to connect with clients through storytelling, creative practices, and proactive communication.”

Since then, Hussain has cultivated an approach that prioritizes relationship-building alongside technical financial expertise. By integrating skills learned from acting, improv, and creative writing into client interactions, he ensures that every client engagement is personalized and effective.

Proactive Client Engagement and Tailored Financial Solutions

nanoAccountants Limited sets itself apart by limiting the number of clients it serves simultaneously. This strategy allows Hussain to maintain consistent daily communication, promptly address queries, and anticipate challenges before they arise.

“My personal opinion is that if I take on a client, it’s my duty to outservice the competition. That is to be in constant communication, be responsive, and to be above all else honest,” Hussain states. “I have spent many years working with businesses with tight cash flows and often making a loss. Nothing fazes me, and I enjoy helping entrepreneurs turnaround their businesses.”

This level of engagement has proven invaluable for start-ups and small businesses requiring hands-on financial guidance, enabling clients to achieve operational efficiency, compliance, and strategic growth.

Building Trust Through Transparency and Expertise

Clients consistently highlight Hussain’s proactive and transparent approach. Katinka Nordenskiöld Virgin, a long-term client, notes: “Imran has supported my organisation with accounting services for almost 5 years and he has been an immense help, not only in getting standard filings done and submitted correctly and on time, but also in investigating our requirements and making relevant suggestions for how to set up our accounting practices. He is thoughtful, service-minded, proactive and responsive. I highly recommend Imran Hussain as a professional accountant, and wish him much continued success.”

By prioritizing trust, responsiveness, and personalized attention, nanoAccountants Limited provides a differentiated service in a competitive accounting market.

Expanding the Role of Fractional CFO Services in London

Fractional CFO services are increasingly sought by start-ups and small businesses looking for experienced financial leadership without the cost of a full-time executive. nanoAccountants Limited positions itself as a leader in this space by offering bespoke financial strategies, risk management, cash flow optimisation, and strategic advisory, all delivered with an emphasis on human connection.

Hussain explains: “I tend to limit the number of clients I take onboard because I want to make sure I am able to deliver a high level of service to each client. Every business has unique challenges, and our goal is to provide tailored guidance that empowers growth and stability.”

Recent Recognition: Best Fractional CFO in London of 2026

Imran Hussain has recently been named the Best Fractional CFO in London for 2026 by Best of Best Review, a prestigious recognition highlighting his exceptional client service, innovative approach to accounting, and his ability to empower businesses to achieve financial success. This accolade underscores commitment to offering both technical expertise and a human-centered approach to business finance.

About nanoAccountants Limited

Founded by Imran Hussain, nanoAccountants Limited delivers expert fractional CFO and accounting services to start-ups and small businesses across the United Kingdom. Since 2001, Imran has focused on proactive engagement, transparency, and personalized financial solutions, working with start-ups and small businesses to navigate complex financial environments and achieve sustainable growth.

For more information about Imran Hussain Limited and its fractional CFO services, visit www.imranhussain.com or view Hussain’s professional profile on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/in/ihussain247 .

