Independent Media Spotlight: TheRoundup Gains Industry Recognition

TheRoundup, an independently owned media channel dedicated to promoting sustainability, has been acknowledged for its commitment to testing environmentally friendly products and fostering informed eco-conscious decisions. The recognition highlights the growing importance of transparent, reliable information in the sustainability space.

Founded to address widespread greenwashing in the consumer market, TheRoundup evaluates products based on real-world performance, scientific verification, and practical use. By providing detailed reviews and actionable guidance, the platform empowers readers to make informed choices without being misled by vague environmental claims.

A Mission Built on Transparency and Accountability

TheRoundup was created out of a desire to simplify the pursuit of eco-friendly living. Many consumers struggle to identify products that are genuinely sustainable. TheRoundup fills this gap by rigorously testing products in real homes, with everyday conditions including pets, children, and daily messes.

James Miller, Senior Editor at Hambry Publishing, stated, “Our goal has always been to cut through the noise and provide honest, fact-based insights. Sustainability should be approachable, and we strive to show what works, what doesn’t, and why.”

Unlike other platforms that rely on press releases or brand claims, TheRoundup conducts hands-on testing of all featured products. Organic mattresses, non-toxic kitchenware, sustainable home goods, and more are evaluated for both strengths and limitations. Every claim is verified against certifications and scientific data to ensure accuracy.

Differentiating Through Real-World Evaluation

TheRoundup stands apart from competitors through its comprehensive approach:

TheRoundup tests products in real-life environments rather than simulated conditions.

Limitations are highlighted alongside benefits, providing a balanced perspective.

Claims are verified, and greenwashing is called out when identified.

Transparency in testing methods, revenue sources, and evaluation criteria is prioritized.

Affordable and practical options are promoted, including budget-friendly and DIY alternatives.

By emphasizing transparency and reliability, TheRoundup provides readers with a dependable resource for navigating the often confusing landscape of sustainability.

Community Engagement and Reader Support

TheRoundup also fosters an engaged community of like-minded individuals. The platform regularly offers free monthly giveaways featuring sustainable products, partners with brands to provide discount codes, and encourages readers to participate in eco-conscious initiatives. This focus on community engagement reinforces the platform’s commitment to making sustainable living accessible and practical.

Recognition in Sustainability Media

The recent recognition of TheRoundup as a leading sustainability media brand underscores the value of independent testing and trustworthy information. This acknowledgment not only elevates TheRoundup’s profile in the digital media space but also validates its mission to help consumers make better, greener choices.

James Miller added, “We see this recognition as an encouragement to continue our work and expand our resources. Every review, every test, and every piece of content we produce is aimed at helping people navigate sustainability in a meaningful way.”

Award Announcement: TheRoundup Wins Best Environmental Product Review Platform in 2026

At the prestigious Evergreen Awards, TheRoundup was honored as the Best Environmental Product Review Platform in the U.S. for 2026 . TheRoundup’s evidence-based reviews of eco-friendly products have earned the platform this well-deserved accolade. This recognition highlights the company’s commitment to transparency, practical guidance, and real-world testing. The Evergreen Awards recognized TheRoundup’s unique approach to evaluating products based on authenticity, environmental impact, and expertise, cementing its status as a trusted authority in sustainable living.

Future Directions and Continuing Commitment

Looking ahead, TheRoundup plans to expand its testing scope, covering a broader range of sustainable products and services, and deepening its educational content. By maintaining its dedication to transparency, rigorous evaluation, and community engagement, TheRoundup aims to remain a trusted guide for eco-conscious consumers navigating complex environmental claims.

About TheRoundup

TheRoundup is an independently owned media channel dedicated to testing environmentally friendly products and promoting sustainable living practices. Its mission is to empower consumers with accurate, practical information while fostering a community of individuals committed to protecting the planet.

