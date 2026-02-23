Toy Story 5 Trailer Pits Classic Toys Against AI Tablet Villain

Pixar has released a trailer for “Toy Story 5” that frames a new conflict between the franchise’s long-standing toy characters and a fictional AI tablet named Lilypad, placing Buzz Lightyear, Woody, and other returning figures in a story centered on a child’s growing fixation with a screen.

A Franchise Spanning Three Decades

When the first “Toy Story” film arrived in 1995, Google had not yet launched and Apple was nearing bankruptcy. More than 30 years later, Pixar is still producing entries in the series. The latest installment introduces an antagonist in the form of a tablet called Lilypad, also referred to as Lily, and positions older toys such as Mrs. Potato Head, Rex, and Slinky Dog against what the trailer presents as a technological threat.

Trailer Setup And Plot Details

The trailer shows Bonnie, the child who inherited Andy’s toys when he left for college in “Toy Story 2,” playing outside with her toys. A package arrives containing the Lilypad tablet. Bonnie becomes absorbed in the device and does not look up when her parents tell her that screen time is over.

The trailer presents Lilypad as a villain. When Jessie confronts the tablet about Bonnie’s well-being, Lily appears not to respond at first. Jessie demands that the tablet listen. “I’m always listening,” Lily replies, repeating Jessie’s speech in a computerized voice and then translating it into Spanish.

Dialogue Framing The Conflict

In the trailer, Jessie tells Woody, “Tech’s invaded our house. I’m losing Bonnie to this device.” Woody responds, “Toys are for play, but tech is for everything.” The exchange sets up the film’s central tension between the toys’ role in play and the tablet’s role in Bonnie’s daily life.

Characters And Setting

The footage shows Buzz Lightyear and a balding Woody alongside returning characters, with the toys reacting to Bonnie’s shift in attention. The tablet is depicted as a constant presence, and the toys discuss how it changes their place in the household.

