DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Business Europe Latest Newsbreak

Spanish Police Arrest Man Over €0.01 Hotel Booking Fraud

ByJolyen

Feb 24, 2026

Spanish Police Arrest Man Over €0.01 Hotel Booking Fraud

Spanish police have arrested a 20-year-old man in Madrid after alleging he manipulated the payment system of a travel and hotel booking website to reserve luxury rooms for €0.01 per stay, a scheme that investigators say caused losses of more than €20,000 to a single hotel.

How The Scheme Worked
According to a press release from the Spanish National Police, the suspect altered the website’s integrated payment process so that bookings costing up to €1,000 per night were approved after only one cent was entered. Police said he selected a well-known international electronic payment platform and launched a tailored cyberattack to interfere with transaction validation. The system then marked reservations as fully paid even though only €0.01 was transferred for each booking.

How The Case Came To Light
The investigation began on February 2 after a travel agency reported unusual reservations on its website. Days later, the company received the minimal payments, which revealed losses of about €20,000. Police said this method had not been seen before in similar cases.

Investigation And Arrest
After a technical analysis, investigators identified the suspect within four days. Police arrested him while he was staying at a luxury hotel in Madrid, where he had allegedly booked four nights at €1,000 per night. Authorities said he also consumed minibar items and left unpaid charges at some hotels.

Legal Status And Ongoing Inquiry
The suspect was brought before judicial authorities on suspicion of computer fraud. Police said the investigation is continuing.

Featured image credits: Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Williams Caputo Injury Lawyers Secures $35.9 Million Settlement for Texas Construction Worker
Feb 24, 2026 Ethan Lin
Anthropic Launches Claude Code Security In Limited Enterprise Preview
Feb 24, 2026 Jolyen
2026 AI Search Agency Ranking Elevates Method Transparency and Evidence Governance
Feb 24, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801