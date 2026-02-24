DMR News

Williams Caputo Injury Lawyers Secures $35.9 Million Settlement for Texas Construction Worker

ByEthan Lin

Feb 24, 2026

The nationally recognized trial firm Williams Caputo Injury Lawyers is highlighting the enduring significance of a landmark $35.9 million settlement secured for a construction worker who suffered catastrophic brain injuries due to a preventable fall.

One of the largest settlements of its kind

The case, which remains one of the most substantial workplace injury recoveries in Texas, underscores a severe breach of fundamental safety protocols that has left the plaintiff in a coma for the last four years, necessitating a lifetime of specialized care.

According to the legal filing, the incident occurred when the worker fell from a roof while performing his assigned duties. Investigations led by the Texas construction accident attorneys at Williams & Caputo revealed that the site lacked essential fall protection and basic safety equipment required by industry standards. This systematic failure to provide a safe working environment resulted in life-altering consequences for the worker and his family.

“A worker arrived to perform his job, and basic safety measures, such as fall protection, simply were not in place,” said the firm in a statement. “Four years later, our client remains in a coma and will require 24-hour care for the rest of his life because those fundamental standards were ignored. This settlement ensures his family has the resources to care for him and sends a clear message that cutting corners on worker safety is unacceptable.”

The $35.9 million recovery is one of the largest of its kind in the region, designed to cover the astronomical costs of 24/7 medical supervision and long-term rehabilitative care. In cases involving traumatic brain injuries (TBI) and permanent disability, the financial burden on a family can exceed tens of millions of dollars over a lifetime.

About Williams Caputo:

Williams Caputo Injury Lawyers is a premier personal injury and wrongful death law firm with a reputation for securing record-breaking results in complex litigation. With a focus on catastrophic workplace injuries, commercial vehicle crashes, and wrongful death cases, the firm provides aggressive representation for those facing the most difficult circumstances of their lives.

For more information on their recent victories, visit www.williamscaputo.com.

