DTI University announces 12-Month PhDr. Doctor of Philosophy

Achieve Academic Excellence with a Recognized European Degree

DTI University , a prestigious state-recognized college in Slovakia, has launched its PhDr. Doctor of Philosophy distance learning program in english. This innovative academic pathway offers professionals an opportunity to obtain a PhDr. in just 12 months through a flexible online model. The program is designed to cater to individuals who hold a master’s degree or similar degree and wish to elevate their academic credentials without disrupting their career or personal commitments.

The PhDr. program is internationally recognized and provides graduates with the academic credentials necessary to pursue advanced roles in academia, research, or leadership positions across various industries. By combining scientific rigor with maximum flexibility, the PhDr. program empowers students to tailor their studies to their individual schedules and needs.

Distance Learning: A Convenient and Flexible Approach to Earning a PhDr. Doctorate

The PhDr. Doctor of Philosophy program at DTI University is designed for individuals seeking to deepen their academic knowledge and work on complex, scientific topics independently. The program is structured to allow students to study at their own pace while maintaining their professional and personal lives.

The PhDr. degree is widely recognized across Europe and can be legally used in many countries. The PhDr. degree corresponds to a second-cycle Bologna continuing education program.The Bologna Process, making it valuable for both European and international career prospects.

A Personalized and Transparent Learning Experience

DTI University prides itself on offering a transparent and student-centered approach to the PhDr. program. From the moment you begin your studies, you will have access to personalized support through BERLIN International Studies, ensuring that each step of your academic journey is clearly communicated and guided by a dedicated supervisor.

The program is divided into several phases, beginning with a thorough preliminary review of your qualifications to determine your eligibility for the PhDr. doctoral degree program. Once admitted, you will be paired with an English-speaking supervisor who will assist you in selecting a thesis topic, formulating research questions, and ensuring the quality of your independent academic work.

The preparation of the thesis, which is the core of the PhDr. program, follows a scientific and methodological approach, typically resulting in a 90 to 120-page document. This thesis can be practice-oriented, enabling students to focus on topics relevant to their professional experience. Throughout the process, students receive continuous feedback from their supervisor.

How the PhDr. Program Works

The PhDr. Doctor of Philosophy distance learning program is structured to provide an entirely online experience, which makes it perfect for working professionals who need flexibility in how they manage their time. Unlike traditional academic programs, there are no required courses or seminars. Students focus solely on independent research and thesis writing, with the option to extend their studies by up to 24 months without additional costs. This ensures that students can complete their PhDr. doctorate at their own pace without undue pressure.

After completing the thesis, students will undergo a rigorous plagiarism check, followed by an evaluation from two independent reviewers. Only after receiving a positive review will students be invited to an oral defense. The oral defense takes place online and is an opportunity for students to present their work, explain their research methodology, and engage in a critical discussion of their findings. This final step in the PhDr. Doctor of Philosophy program ensures that students have fully mastered their research and can defend their scientific work.

Once the oral defense is successfully completed, the student is awarded the PhDr. Doctor of Philosophy / PhDr. doktor filozofie degree, which is legally recognized and can be used professionally across a wide range of sectors.

About DTI University

DTI University is a state-recognized university in Slovakia, offering undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs in various fields, including economics, management, and applied science. The university focuses on research-driven education, providing students with an internationally oriented study model designed to equip them with the skills needed to thrive in global markets.

DTI University’s PhDr. Doctor of Philosophy program, which has been recognized for its academic rigor and international recognition, is part of the university’s commitment to providing students with accessible, high-quality education. With a focus on research excellence and practical application, the PhDr. The program is a pathway to advanced academic and professional success.

About BERLIN International Studies

BERLIN International Studies supports DTI University for English-speaking and German-speaking students. In addition to supporting students, it also organizes successful admission to Slovakia.

The PhDr. Doctor of Philosophy / PhDr. doktor filozofie degree corresponds to the second of three levels in the European Bologna Process. It is therefore a recognized doctoral degree from a university that does not belong to the third level.

The cost of the PhDr. Doctor of Philosophy / PhDr. doktor filozofie degree program starts at USD 10,900 and is invoiced by Berlin International Studies. More Information about the PhDr. doctoral degree: https://www.doctoral-degree.com/

Media Contact

BERLIN International Studies

PhDr. Oliver Scharfenberg, MBA

Email: student@doctoral-degree.com

Website: https://www.doctoral-degree.com/