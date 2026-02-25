DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Business Europe Latest Newsbreak

Google Apologizes For Offensive Baftas News Alert After Safety System Failure

ByJolyen

Feb 25, 2026

Google Apologizes For Offensive Baftas News Alert After Safety System Failure

Google has apologized after sending a news alert about this year’s Bafta awards that included language directing users to read further using a racial slur, an incident the company said was caused by a failure in its notification safety systems.

The alert related to coverage of the fallout from the Bafta ceremony, where a member of the audience with Tourette’s syndrome used the slur as part of an involuntary tic when actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo appeared on stage. A Google spokesperson told the BBC, “We’re deeply sorry for this mistake. We’ve removed the offensive notification and are working to prevent this from happening again.”

How The Alert Was Generated

After the notification appeared, some social media users suggested the wording came from Google’s use of generative AI. Google said that was not the case. The company said the “see more” suggestion that included the slur resulted from a failure in the safety features that govern push notifications, which are alerts sent as text to users’ devices.

Google said its content system detected that the slur was present in a large amount of online material related to the story and then used that term to characterize the content being pushed to users. The company said the incident “shouldn’t have happened” and that it is now working to improve the safety triggers and guardrails meant to block such language from appearing in alerts.

Scope Of The Impact

Google News is one of the most downloaded news apps in the United States. The company said on Tuesday that only a small number of users would have seen the offending notification and that it was removed quickly after being identified.

Public Reaction And Initial Report

The appearance of the slur in the alert was first highlighted on Instagram by online creator Danny Price, who posted about the incident on Monday. “What an interesting Black History month this has turned out to be,” he wrote. Black History Month is observed in February in the United States.

Responses From Bafta And Broadcasters

Racist language from the Baftas ceremony has since been removed, and the leadership of the awards and the BBC, which aired the event, have both issued apologies for the language used during the broadcast.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

UK Regulator Fines Reddit £14.47m Over Use Of Children’s Personal Data
Feb 25, 2026 Jolyen
Discord Delays Global Age Verification Rollout After User Backlash
Feb 25, 2026 Jolyen
Paramount Raises Bid For Warner Bros Discovery As Netflix Deal Faces Review
Feb 25, 2026 Jolyen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801