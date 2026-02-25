DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

MatX Raises $500 Million Series B To Fund Chip Production And 2027 Shipments

ByJolyen

Feb 25, 2026

MatX Raises $500 Million Series B To Fund Chip Production And 2027 Shipments

MatX has raised a $500 million Series B to support production of its custom processors and move toward commercial shipments in 2027, with Jane Street and Situational Awareness leading the round and several technology and finance investors joining. The chip startup, founded by two former Google hardware engineers, says its processors aim to train large language models and deliver results at speeds 10 times faster than Nvidia’s GPUs.

Funding And Backers
Reiner Pope, MatX’s founder and chief executive, announced the financing on Tuesday in a post on LinkedIn. He said the round includes investments from Marvell Technology, NFDG, Spark Capital, and Stripe co-founders Patrick Collison and John Collison. Situational Awareness is an investment fund formed by former OpenAI researcher Leopold Aschenbrenner.

Competition And Valuation Context
The company did not disclose its valuation. Bloomberg reported last month that Etched, which MatX describes as its closest competitor, raised $500 million at a $5 billion valuation. Etched did not immediately respond to a request for comment, according to that report. The new round follows a Series A of about $100 million raised more than a year earlier, which Spark Capital led. TechCrunch had reported that the 2024 financing valued MatX at more than $300 million.

Founders And Manufacturing Plans
Pope co-founded MatX in 2023 after leading AI software development for Google’s Tensor Processing Units, the company’s in-house AI chips. His co-founder, Mike Gunter, had been a lead designer of TPU hardware before leaving Google to start the company. MatX said the new capital will support chip production with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, with plans to begin shipping its processors in 2027.

Featured image credits: Pexels

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Apple To Make Mac Mini In Texas As It Expands US Production
Feb 25, 2026 Jolyen
FedEx Sues For Refund Of Trump Tariffs After Supreme Court Ruling
Feb 25, 2026 Jolyen
UK Regulator Fines Reddit £14.47m Over Use Of Children’s Personal Data
Feb 25, 2026 Jolyen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801