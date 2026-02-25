Apple Introduces New Age Assurance Tools And Blocks 18 Plus App Downloads In Several Countries

Apple is rolling out new tools and restrictions to meet age verification laws in multiple regions, including blocking downloads of apps rated 18+ in Brazil, Australia, and Singapore and expanding features for developers in the U.S. states of Utah and Louisiana. The company said these changes are part of a broader update to its age assurance system, which now includes an updated Declared Age Range API available for beta testing.

Expanded Age Assurance Tools

Apple informed developers on Tuesday that it is expanding its set of age assurance tools, including updates to the Declared Age Range API. The tools allow developers to obtain a user’s age range without accessing personal information such as a date of birth. Apple said the need for this type of technical solution has grown as more governments introduce laws that restrict access to certain apps, including social media services intended only for users aged 18 and older. In Brazil, developers can use the API to obtain a user’s age category if the user or a parent or guardian chooses to share it.

App Store Download Restrictions

Apple said it will block users in Australia, Brazil, and Singapore from downloading apps rated 18+, starting today, until they confirm they are adults. In these cases, the App Store will handle the age confirmation automatically. Apple noted that developers may still have additional compliance requirements to meet beyond this process. The company also said that developers whose games include loot boxes, a gambling-like feature that allows players to spend money for a chance at random in-game rewards, will see their apps’ age ratings updated to reflect an 18+ audience in Brazil.

Changes For The United States

In the U.S., new users in Utah and Louisiana will soon have their age categories shared with developers’ apps through the Declared Age Range API. Apple said it has expanded its tools related to age ratings and permissions to meet its compliance obligations in these states. In a blog post, the company said that new signals are now available through the API, including whether age-related regulatory requirements apply to a user and whether the user is required to share their age range. The post also said the API will indicate when a developer needs to obtain a parent or guardian’s permission for significant app updates for a child.

Earlier Compliance Efforts

Apple said it worked last October to meet similar age assurance requirements in Texas but paused some of those plans in December as the state’s law is being challenged in court. The company also updated its age ratings system last year, adding more detailed age ranges and introducing additional questions for developers who submit apps for review.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

