Wiresoft, a professional software store and international market leader with stores in more than 33 countries, has officially announced its expansion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company is known worldwide as a pioneer in expert software solutions. Its goal is to deliver its large collection of high-quality, used software licenses to businesses, schools, and individuals in the rapidly growing tech market in the Middle East.

Wiresoft is a professional software company offering an extensive selection of original Microsoft software products designed to improve your business’s efficiency. The company’s expansion into Saudi Arabia means businesses there can access the essential business software tools they need at remarkably low prices, without paying for expensive subscription models. The whole product catalog includes the latest office suites, such as Microsoft Office 2024, Microsoft 365 Enterprise, Office 2021, and Office 2019.

The store also sells basic operating systems, including various versions of Windows 11 and Windows 10 for businesses and professionals. This makes sure that companies get the most out of their hardware resources. For businesses that prefer Apple products, the company also offers special versions of important Microsoft productivity programs that work with Macs.

The expert software provider offers a wide range of robust server solutions designed for today’s IT infrastructures, in addition to standard desktop applications. Saudi Arabian businesses can now purchase essential network management tools, including Windows Server 2025, SQL Server 2025, and Exchange Server.

The company offers Client Access Licenses (CALs) to make corporate licensing as efficient as possible. These licenses let businesses buy exactly the number of user or device licenses they need for their operations, reducing unnecessary costs. Services for Remote Desktop CALs are also easy to obtain, making it easier for IT managers to manage secure remote workforce connectivity without doing a lot of extra work.

The company primarily serves professional developers, project managers, and technical designers. Microsoft Visual Studio and other high-end development environments are available on the platform, as are Microsoft Project and Microsoft Visio, advanced project management and diagramming tools. The software store sells more than just Microsoft products. It also offers a wide range of utility and security software, including VMware virtualization solutions, Autodesk design and engineering software, Oracle advanced database systems, and full antivirus protection from top security brands.

The company’s operational philosophy is based on three things: keeping customers safe, following the law, and always making customers happy. It is entirely legal and very safe to resell used software. This means that every license bought by a business is completely safe from audits. All software keys come from verified European volumes and single licenses. They also undergo extensive internal testing to ensure they are ready for full deployment before they are sold online.

To ensure buyers are completely confident, every transaction includes secure SSL encryption, instant digital downloads, and a 100% money-back guarantee. The company also offers free first-class technical support to help users install, set up, and activate their software.

CEO Soheil Hosseini is a visionary leader who always puts sustainability first and creates a very diverse workplace. The company works hard to reduce its environmental impact by conducting almost all of its administrative and sales work online. The workforce is a diverse group of people from different fields who work together without barriers. This is a perfect example of how a globalized digital economy needs to work. The software pioneer wants to set a new standard for buying technology in the Middle East by prioritizing legal compliance, unbeatable prices, and dedicated customer service.

About Wiresoft:

Wiresoft started as a small business in 2010 and has quickly grown into an international e-commerce giant and Europe’s best online store for digital download software. The company operates in more than 33 countries worldwide and serves both B2C and B2B markets by offering very affordable, legally compliant software licenses from top manufacturers. The business has more than a million happy customers worldwide and a perfect 5.00 “Excellent” rating from Trusted Shops’ buyer protection. Dedicated technical consultants are always available to provide personalized business advice, support audits, and offer strategies to improve processes. This firmly establishes the company’s reputation as a reliable and professional technology partner worldwide.