Gucci Faces Backlash Over AI Images Used To Promote Milan Fashion Week Show

Gucci has drawn criticism after posting AI generated images on social media to promote its upcoming show at Milan Fashion Week, with users questioning how the approach fits the brand’s claims about creativity and Italian craftsmanship. The images, which are labelled as created with AI, prompted debate about the use of generative tools in luxury fashion marketing as the company prepares for its runway presentation in Milan.

Social Media Reaction And Criticism

The images appeared on Gucci’s social channels and include portrayals such as a glamorous older Italian woman wearing a classic Gucci outfit. Some users said the posts showed “AI slop,” a term used to describe the spread of low quality AI generated material online. One response said it was a “bleak” moment if Gucci could not find a real Milanese grandmother to model an outfit from 1976. Others questioned why a high fashion company would rely on cost cutting technology for promotion.

Not all reactions were negative. Some users said the images captured “Milano glam” without losing the brand’s identity.

Timing And Creative Direction

The posts come as Gucci’s creative director, Demna Gvasalia, prepares to present his vision on the Milan runway for the first time on Friday. The company has used digital tools before in its marketing. Gucci previously worked with digital artists on visuals, including AI generated images, that were sold as non fungible tokens through Christie’s. In December, the brand released an AI generated video showing a model walking the runway while photographers behind her fall as they try to take pictures.

Other fashion brands, including Valentino and H&M, have also experimented with generative AI for social content and advertising, often describing the efforts as creative exercises.

Industry Views And Academic Comment

Dr Priscilla Chan, a senior lecturer at Manchester Metropolitan University’s Fashion Institute, said there are risks for companies that turn to technology in marketing. She said some past innovations produced free positive publicity, but added that AI could instead bring negative attention. She said luxury brands need to consider whether new technology creates a positive image for their labels.

Photographer Response And Use Cases

Tati Bruening, a photographer with 2.4 million followers on TikTok who is known as illumitati, told BBC News she is generally not a fan of fashion houses using AI, though she said there could be limited uses that do not disrupt the creative ecosystem. She said this could include retouching, small edits, or building mood boards, and said there is a difference between enhancing images with AI and generating them.

Bruening also said it was possible Gucci was aiming to prompt discussion about what high fashion means in the AI era, and that the images could be intended as commentary rather than a traditional luxury campaign.

