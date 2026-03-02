Chicago Home Tutor Celebrates National Reading Month by Expanding Access to Personalized Reading Tutor Services Across Chicagoland

In recognition of National Reading Month, Chicago Home Tutor announced an expansion of its personalized reading tutor services, responding to increasing demand from families seeking high-quality, one-on-one literacy support across Chicago and surrounding suburbs.

As literacy gaps continue to widen nationwide, more parents are actively searching for a reading tutor near them, who can provide individualized instruction tailored to their child’s specific needs. Chicago Home Tutor’s expanded offerings aim to make it easier for families to connect with experienced Chicago-based reading tutors, who specialize in building reading confidence, fluency, and comprehension at every grade level.

Christene, whose son was struggling with suspected dyslexia, saw tremendous growth and improvement in just 5 months and wished they should have started sooner with Chicago Home Tutor’s Orton-Gillingham trained reading specialist.

“Reading is the foundation for all learning,” said Joe Hopper, President of Chicago Home Tutor. “National Reading Month is an ideal time to highlight not only the importance of literacy, but also the impact that personalized instruction from a qualified reading tutor can have on a child’s academic confidence and long-term success.”

Meeting Chicago Families Where They Are

Chicago Home Tutor’s reading tutor services are designed to meet Chicago families where they are — both academically and logistically. With in-home and virtual options available, families across the city can access trusted professional reading tutors without the limitations of rigid tutoring packages or one-size-fits-all programs.

Each student is carefully matched with a tutor based on learning style, personality, academic goals, and family schedules. This individualized approach allows Chicago Home Tutor’s reading specialists to focus on core literacy skills such as phonics, fluency, vocabulary development, and reading comprehension, while also addressing confidence and motivation.

Another local family shared that their child became more confident and less overwhelmed after working with a Chicago Home Tutor reading specialist, particularly in managing reading comprehension challenges and homework demands.

“Our families aren’t just looking for help with homework,” Joe explained. “They’re looking for a reading tutor Chicago families can rely on — someone who understands their child, adapts instruction, and builds a genuine connection.”

Addressing Growing Literacy Needs

In addition to general literacy support, Chicago Home Tutor works with a team of highly trained reading specialists, including experts in evidence-based programs such as Orton-Gillingham and Wilson. These structured, multisensory approaches are particularly effective for students with dyslexia and other language-based learning differences, providing targeted instruction that builds decoding skills, fluency, and long-term reading confidence.

Educators and parents alike have observed an increase in reading challenges in recent years, particularly among elementary and middle school students. Many families are now searching for reading tutors earlier than ever, recognizing that early intervention can prevent long-term academic struggles.

Chicago Home Tutor works with students across a wide range of reading levels, from emerging readers who need foundational phonics support to advanced students aiming to strengthen comprehension and critical analysis skills. Tutors also support students with ADHD, dyslexia, and other learning differences through structured, research-backed strategies.

“Our Chicago reading tutors are trained to identify the root causes of reading difficulties,” said Joe. “Whether a student needs decoding support or higher-level comprehension strategies, personalized tutoring makes a measurable difference.”

Supporting Busy Chicago Families

The expansion also includes increased availability for evening and weekend sessions, reflecting the realities of busy Chicago families balancing school, extracurricular activities, and work commitments. This flexibility has become a key factor for parents searching for reading tutors Chicago families can schedule consistently.

“We had a fantastic experience with the tutor assigned to our son- he felt prepared and very comfortable and at ease going into what can be a very stressful experience. The in-home tutoring was a huge bonus, made it less stressful on all of us to make regular tutoring sessions work” recalls one local mom.

By offering both in-home and online tutoring options, Chicago Home Tutor ensures families can maintain continuity even during travel, illness, or seasonal schedule changes.

For more information, visit https://chicagohometutor.com/

A Commitment to Literacy Beyond March

While National Reading Month provides a timely spotlight on literacy, Chicago Home Tutor emphasizes that reading development is a year-round priority. The organization remains committed to promoting a love of reading and supporting students at every stage of their academic journey.

“Our mission goes beyond test scores,” Joe said. “We want all Chicagoland students to see reading as empowering — not intimidating. Working with the right reading tutor can transform how a child sees themselves as a learner.”

Families interested in learning more about Chicago Home Tutor’s expanded reading tutor services or scheduling a consultation are encouraged to visit the organization’s website or contact their team directly.

About Entrust Tutoring LLC:

Founded in 2015, Chicago Home Tutor was reorganized in 2023 as part of Entrust Tutoring LLC. Today, it stands as the leading tutoring company in Chicago supporting diverse learning needs, matching students with local tutors with complementary backgrounds, experience, skills, and personality. With a network of over 170 passionate educators, their consultative approach ensures that each student receives personalized instruction designed to help them meet their academic goals while building confidence and a love for learning.

