Pokémon Winds And Waves Announced For Switch 2 As Series Marks 30 Years

The Pokémon Company has announced Pokémon Winds and Pokémon Waves, the 10th main series installment in the franchise, set for release on the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027.

The reveal came during a livestream marking 30 years since the launch of the first Pokémon games. The new titles will feature open-world gameplay set across a vast ocean made up of numerous islands.

New Region And Starter Pokémon

The trailer showcases lush jungles, seaside mountains, tropical towns and underwater reefs, pointing to a setting inspired by Indonesia and Southeast Asia. While the company did not confirm the regional inspiration, online rumors had previously suggested such a theme.

Three starter Pokémon were introduced. Browt is a Grass-type described as a “bean chick.” Pombon is a Fire-type inspired by a Pomeranian. Gecqua is a Water-type gecko with large pink eyes.

Fans have also pointed to a cloud formation in the trailer that appears to resemble a fusion of Gyarados and Lapras flying through the sky, prompting speculation that it may hint at a new legendary Pokémon.

Return To A Tropical Setting

The franchise previously explored a tropical setting in Pokémon Sun and Moon, which launched nearly 10 years ago and drew inspiration from Hawaii. The new games expand on that island theme within a fully open-world structure.

Mainline Pokémon releases typically arrive in November. A 2027 launch would leave nearly two years before players can access the new region. The most recent main series entry, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, was released in 2022. At launch, that title faced criticism from some players who said it appeared rushed and contained technical issues.

Reissues Available On Switch

During the anniversary celebration, reissues of Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen were also made available for purchase on the Switch at a price of $20.

Featured image credits: The Pokémon Company

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.