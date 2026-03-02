Apple And Netflix To Co Broadcast F1 Canadian Grand Prix In First US Simulcast

Apple and Netflix will co-broadcast the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix in the United States, marking the first time American fans can watch a live F1 race simultaneously on both Apple TV and Netflix, Apple’s senior vice president of services Eddy Cue announced Thursday.

Live Coverage Across Both Platforms

Netflix subscribers will be able to stream the full race weekend live, including practice sessions, qualifying and the Grand Prix on May 24.

The collaboration forms part of Apple’s broader multi-year agreement with Formula One, under which Apple TV replaced ESPN as the exclusive US broadcaster for all 24 races beginning this season.

The deal is reportedly valued at around $150 million per season, compared with the roughly $85 million ESPN was reported to have paid under its previous arrangement. In its final year, the ESPN partnership delivered an average US viewership of 1.3 million. All races are available to Apple TV subscribers at no additional charge.

Drive To Survive Cross Promotion

Beyond the live race, the partnership includes cross-promotion of Netflix’s Formula 1 series Drive to Survive.

For the first time, the show’s eighth season will be available to Apple TV subscribers in the US as well as Netflix users globally. Season 8 consists of eight episodes covering the 2025 Formula One World Championship and premieres on February 27.

“Drive to Survive” has attracted new audiences to the sport through behind-the-scenes storytelling. Its impact coincides with increased cultural visibility for Formula 1 in the United States.

Expanding F1 Presence In US Media

Formula 1’s prominence in US culture has extended beyond streaming platforms. The film F1 starring Brad Pitt has been nominated for Best Picture at this year’s Academy Awards.

Apple has said it intends to promote Formula 1 across its services, including Apple News, Apple Maps, Apple Music and Apple Fitness+, as well as in its retail stores.

For Netflix, the arrangement continues its expansion into live sports broadcasting. The company has moved away from its earlier position of avoiding sports rights and has secured major agreements covering NFL Christmas games, WWE Raw and MLB programming.

Netflix had previously been reported in 2022 to be exploring US media rights for Formula 1.

