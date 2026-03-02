StreamPsych Launches Mental Health Resource Platform for Self-Help and Professional Use

StreamPsych has officially launched as a new digital psychology platform designed to provide structured, easy access to evidence-based mental health resources for mental health professionals as well as individuals seeking self-help support.

Built to simplify how people engage with psychological tools, StreamPsych delivers clinician-reviewed therapy worksheets , guided videos, and practical audio resources in one centralised, accessible online platform. The goal is to make high-quality mental health education and therapeutic tools easier to understand, apply, and integrate into everyday life or clinical practice.

StreamPsych supports two key audiences: mental health professionals seeking structured psychology resources to enhance therapy sessions, and individuals looking for reliable, guided self-help psychological support. Its growing library includes CBT-informed worksheets, mood-tracking tools, structured reflection exercises, coping-strategy frameworks, and multimedia learning content grounded in established therapeutic approaches.

“Access to credible psychological resources should not be complicated or overwhelming,” said StreamPsych founder Arthur Pearce. “We created StreamPsych to offer a clear, structured, and professionally reviewed library of worksheets, videos, and audio tools that people can use with confidence, whether they are working with a therapist or exploring self-help independently.”

What sets StreamPsych apart is its multi-format approach. Rather than relying solely on written articles, the platform combines printable worksheets, guided video explanations, and audio-based tools to support different learning styles and real-world application. This integrated model helps users move from understanding concepts to actively applying therapeutic strategies.

For professionals, StreamPsych offers ready-to-use materials that bring greater structure and continuity to sessions. For individuals, the platform provides accessible mental health self-help resources that support reflection, emotional regulation, and practical progress between appointments or as standalone guidance.

StreamPsych represents a modern approach to psychological education, combining clinical credibility with digital accessibility to make mental health support more structured and easier to engage with.

About StreamPsych

StreamPsych is a UK-based digital psychology resource platform founded in 2026. The company provides evidence-based therapy worksheets, guided video content, and audio-based tools designed to support both mental health professionals and individuals pursuing structured self-help. StreamPsych focuses on delivering clear, practical, and clinically informed resources that turn psychological insight into meaningful action.