Ubisec Systems, Inc. Named to CRN’s MSP 500 List For 2026

Ubisec Systems, Inc. (Ubisec) announced today that it has been named by CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , to the Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security MSP 100 category for 2026.

CRN’s annual MSP 500 list is a comprehensive guide to the leading MSPs in North America. These companies deliver essential managed services that enhance business efficiency, simplify IT, and optimize return on technology investments for their customers.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the Pioneer 250, which recognizes MSPs focused on the small- and midsize-business market; the Elite 150, recognizing MSPs with a blend of on- and off-premises services for mostly midmarket and enterprise customers; and the Security MSP 100, spotlighting MSPs with cloud-based security services expertise.

The MSP 500 list showcases and celebrates MSPs that are driving growth and innovation. These companies empower businesses with complex technologies so they can achieve their business goals without stretching financial resources.

Ubisec was selected for the CRN MSP 500 list in the Security MSP 100 category reflecting a sustained commitment to delivering innovative and effective services. The recognition highlights a shift in the company’s direction toward compliance-driven, fully managed security offerings, placing greater emphasis on on-going protection, regulatory alignment and operational oversight.

“The companies on our 2026 MSP 500 list are redefining what exceptional managed services look like—helping organizations of every size stay agile, maximize their IT investments and scale with confidence,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “These are the innovators who stay ahead of customer needs and deliver transformative services that free businesses to focus on what they do best and accelerate their success.””

“Being recognized on the CRN MSP500 list in the Security 100 category for the seventh time reflects the consistency and discipline our team brings to the managed security services space,” says Edward Sohn, President & CTO of Ubisec. “Today, our role extends beyond strengthening security posture—we are equally focused on advancing our clients’ compliance readiness in an increasingly regulated environment. By continuing to expand our expertise and certifications across evolving cloud, cybersecurity, and regulatory frameworks, we’re delivering proactive, compliance-aligned managed services that help organizations reduce risk, meet audit requirements, and confidently navigate a more complex threat landscape.”

The 2026 MSP 500 list will be featured online at crn.com/msp500 beginning Feb. 11.

About Ubisec Systems, Inc.

Cutting-edge Cloud and Managed Security Services for small to large enterprises.

Ubisec is raising the standard for cloud and managed security services, supporting organizations ranging from small businesses to large enterprises. For over 20 years, we have built a strong reputation for delivering enterprise-class technology solutions tailored specifically for California SMBs and SMEs. As client needs and regulatory pressures have evolved, so has our service model—expanding beyond point solutions to deliver compliance-aligned, fully managed services that emphasize continuous monitoring, operational oversight, and cybersecurity protection. The result is a more resilient technology foundation that helps organizations improve operations, strengthen ROI, and maintain a competitive edge.

At Ubisec, we build long-term relationships on reliability, accountability, and consistent support. We understand the frustration many organizations face when technology partners provide inconsistent attention or reactive service. Our managed services framework was designed to change that experience—prioritizing clear communication, documented processes, and dependable execution. Through our comprehensive managed IT programs, clients gain the stability, visibility, and security needed to operate confidently while addressing growing compliance obligations.

Every engagement begins with a focused discovery conversation. Our goal is simple: understand how your business operates, where technology challenges exist, and identify risks that may be developing beneath the surface. From there, we evaluate your current environment and develop a structured roadmap aligned with both your operational priorities and regulatory requirements. And if your needs fall outside our scope, we will gladly provide a referral to a more suitable partner—reinforcing our consultative, client-first approach.

