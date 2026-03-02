DMR News

Miguel Tello Announces Formal Expansion of Advisory Initiative to Support Strategic Development in Hidalgo

Mar 2, 2026

Public policy and planning specialist Miguel Tello announced the formal expansion of his advisory initiative in Hidalgo, launching a structured regional development framework designed to support infrastructure coordination, mobility modernization and agricultural productivity across metropolitan and rural areas of the state.

The expansion marks a defined step in Tello’s advisory work, introducing a systems-based planning model intended to assist local governments, investors and regional stakeholders in aligning long-term infrastructure investment with economic and social development objectives.

“Development requires coordinated planning across sectors,” Tello said. “This initiative is focused on aligning infrastructure, mobility, housing and productive investment so that growth translates into measurable improvements in quality of life.”

The expanded initiative centers in part on strategic planning opportunities surrounding the Felipe Angeles International Airport corridor. The region has emerged as a logistics and industrial focal point, and the framework evaluates coordinated land use, transportation integration and supply chain connectivity to support manufacturing, distribution and value-added activities. The advisory effort is designed to help stakeholders assess how industrial expansion can generate broader regional benefits, including employment growth and local business participation.

Mobility planning is a core component of the initiative. The framework analyzes regional rail connections, highway networks and local transportation systems with an emphasis on labor mobility, travel efficiency and urban-rural integration. By evaluating infrastructure projects within a broader economic context, the advisory model aims to improve access to employment centers and regional markets.

Agricultural modernization also forms part of the structured advisory expansion, particularly in areas such as the Mezquital Valley. The framework supports analysis of irrigation upgrades, water management practices and technology adoption to strengthen productivity while promoting sustainable resource use. The initiative evaluates how agricultural improvements can contribute to long-term rural income stability and economic resilience.

Housing and public space planning are incorporated into the expanded advisory scope as part of broader territorial planning efforts. The framework assesses how residential development, community infrastructure and public spaces can be strategically integrated with transportation and employment centers to support social cohesion and balanced urban growth.

The advisory initiative is supported by analysis of demographic trends, labor flows, industrial land distribution and service access across Hidalgo. Tello said the framework is designed to remain adaptable as economic conditions and population patterns evolve.

“This expansion formalizes a methodology that integrates data analysis with territorial planning,” Tello said. “The objective is to provide stakeholders with tools that support evidence-based decision-making over the long term.”

The launch of the expanded advisory framework reflects growing regional focus on coordinated planning as Hidalgo continues to experience changes in logistics activity, population movement and industrial development. By structuring infrastructure, mobility and productive investment strategies within a unified model, the initiative seeks to support sustainable and inclusive regional growth.

About Miguel Tello

Miguel Tello is a public policy and planning specialist focused on long-term development strategy, territorial planning and economic analysis. His work supports organizations and stakeholders seeking to align infrastructure, mobility and productive investment with sustainable development and social and economic objectives across metropolitan and rural regions.

