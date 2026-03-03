DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Asia-Pacific Business Latest Newsbreak

Tuntou Crafts Majority Of China’s Red Lanterns By Hand In Hebei Province

ByJolyen

Mar 3, 2026

Tuntou Crafts Majority Of China’s Red Lanterns By Hand In Hebei Province

Red lanterns in China serve as symbols of safety, power and religious devotion, and are closely associated with Lunar New Year celebrations across the country. In Hebei Province, residents of the small town of Tuntou are said to produce about 80% of the nation’s lanterns, most of them still made by hand.

Lanterns can be seen hanging in alleyways during winter, displayed outside imperial halls and temples, and decorating homes and streets during festivals. They connect contemporary celebrations with long-standing cultural traditions.

A Town Built Around Lantern Making

In Tuntou, lantern production is visible throughout the town. Courtyards reveal villagers sitting on stools assembling lanterns while talking, and stacks of finished red lanterns line the main streets.

No one can pinpoint exactly when the craft began in the area, but residents say lantern making has been passed down through generations. Children in Tuntou often learn the skill from a young age.

“When you see others in your family doing it every day, you get the hang of it quickly,” one woman told the BBC, adding that children can start learning from around 10 years old.

Handcrafted Production In A Modern Era

Despite widespread automation in manufacturing, Tuntou has retained its position in the lantern market using traditional techniques. An elderly lantern maker said the town’s artisans can handle diverse and small-scale orders more flexibly and at lower cost than factories.

While modern production methods could eventually replicate the variety and pricing achieved by hand in Tuntou, that has not yet occurred.

Youth Migration Raises Concerns

One challenge facing the town is a decline in younger workers choosing to continue the trade. Many young people are drawn to cities and urban opportunities, raising concerns about potential labour shortages in the future.

For now, however, Tuntou remains known across China as a centre of lantern making, and residents express pride in the town’s reputation.

Featured image credits: Pexels

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Spencer Films Announces Documentary “Fields of Gold”
Mar 3, 2026 Ethan Lin
Penetrify Announces World’s First Fully Autonomous AI Red Team for Continuous Security Testing
Mar 3, 2026 Ethan Lin
Aurell’Hanar Launches aurellhanar.space – A Digital Space Connecting Consciousness, Music and Creative Expression
Mar 3, 2026 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801