Cursor Tops $2 Billion Annual Revenue As Startup Counters Growth Doubts

Cursor has surpassed $2 billion in annualized revenue, according to a Bloomberg source, with the four-year-old company reportedly doubling its revenue run rate over the past three months.

The disclosure comes after online commentary questioned whether Cursor’s growth was slowing. Posts circulating last week suggested the company was losing individual developers to competing tools, particularly Claude Code.

Shift Toward Enterprise Customers

Founded in 2022, Cursor initially targeted individual developers. Over the past year, it has shifted focus toward securing larger corporate clients.

Enterprise customers now account for approximately 60% of the company’s revenue, according to Bloomberg. While some individual developers and smaller startups have moved to Claude Code, which is viewed as more competitively priced, enterprise customers tend to have higher spending levels and longer retention.

Growing Competition In AI Coding

Cursor operates in an expanding market for AI-assisted software development tools. In addition to Claude Code, OpenAI offers its own coding product, Codex.

Other startups competing in the space include Replit, Cognition and Lovable.

Valuation And Funding

Cursor was valued at $29.3 billion in November, when it raised $2.3 billion in a funding round co-led by Accel and Coatue.

Featured image credits: Cursor

