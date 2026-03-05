Reports Point To Possible Apple Launch Of Lower-Cost MacBook Neo

Multiple reports indicate Apple may be preparing to introduce a lower-cost MacBook designed to compete with inexpensive laptops, with the device potentially announced as early as Wednesday. The rumored model, referred to in reports as the MacBook Neo, could mark Apple’s first direct entry into the lower-price laptop segment.

The speculation comes as Apple releases new details this week about its latest iPhones and MacBook models. Reporting from MacRumors and Bloomberg suggests the company may reveal the lower-cost laptop during the same series of announcements.

Regulatory Filing Suggests Unannounced MacBook Model

According to MacRumors, Apple briefly posted a regulatory document on its website that referenced a previously unannounced device called the MacBook Neo. The appearance of the document drew attention because the product has not yet been officially introduced by the company.

Although Apple could still release the device without advance leaks, current reporting suggests the company may be preparing a laptop aimed at competing with Chromebook-style devices that dominate the low-cost market.

Rumors Point To iPhone Chip Instead Of M-Series Processor

Few technical details about the device have been confirmed. However, several reports suggest the MacBook Neo could use an iPhone-class processor rather than Apple’s more powerful M-series chips that currently power MacBook models.

A processor derived from the iPhone lineup would likely allow Apple to reduce manufacturing costs and lower the device’s price compared with existing MacBook laptops.

Multiple Color Options Also Reported

Reports also suggest the laptop could be offered in several color options. Some observers believe the colors may match the green, blue, and yellow tones featured in the logo used during Apple’s event this week.

If the reports prove accurate, the MacBook Neo would represent a shift in Apple’s laptop lineup by introducing a model positioned below the company’s existing MacBook Air devices.

