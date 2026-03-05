Simply Home Improvement Rolls Out Pioneering Strategy to Deliver Premium, High-Intent Leads to Contractors

Simply Home Improvement has unveiled its performance-driven approach to delivering qualified, exclusive leads to home improvement professionals across the United States. The strategy eliminates the traditional pain points that have long plagued contractors seeking consistent work: no shared leads, no ad spend, no setup fees, and no long-term contracts.

The company’s model represents a fundamental departure from conventional lead generation services, and is available for a free demo through the official site.

Rather than recycling the same prospects across multiple contractors – a practice that drives down close rates and forces professionals to compete on price – Simply Home Improvement licenses each zip code to a single contractor at a time. Every lead is 100% exclusive.

“Most contractors are stuck in a feast-or-famine cycle because they’re relying on shared leads, expensive marketing agencies, or DIY advertising that requires constant optimization,” said a Simply Home Improvement spokesperson. “We built something different. Our system delivers verified homeowners who have already expressed interest in getting work done – and those leads go to one contractor only.”

The company charges a flat $97 per lead with no additional fees. There are no monthly retainers, no ad spend requirements, and no setup costs. Contractors pay only for the leads they receive, creating a purely performance-based relationship where Simply Home Improvement succeeds only when its clients succeed.

At the core of the service is a proprietary outreach system. Simply Home Improvement purchases its own data to identify homeowners with a higher propensity to need home improvement services within each contractor’s selected zip codes. The company avoids social media data and other commonly recycled sources, instead relying on proprietary datasets that remain current and unshared.

The outreach process begins with phone calls to homeowners in the target area. If a homeowner doesn’t answer or is unavailable, the team follows up via SMS. This cold outreach system is designed to be compliant and reliable, allowing the company to qualify homeowners who genuinely need an estimate or quote before passing them along.

Once a lead is verified, Simply Home Improvement sends the contractor all relevant details via SMS and email: the homeowner’s name, phone number, address, and a summary of the conversation. The contractor receives a prospect who has already agreed to receive an estimate – not a cold contact who may or may not be interested.

The company typically delivers 20 to 30 leads per month, though volume can vary based on demand and homeowner interest. Contractors can adjust their lead flow at any time through a dedicated portal, scaling from as few as 3 leads per week to more than 100 depending on capacity and growth goals.

Simply Home Improvement also offers a lead replacement policy designed to protect contractor investment. If a lead’s contact information is incorrect, the homeowner is located outside the selected zip codes, or the prospect isn’t actually seeking the contractor’s specific services, the company replaces that lead free of charge.

“We’re a performance-based marketing agency,” the spokesperson continued. “We don’t need to charge setup fees or monthly retainers because our revenue comes directly from delivering results. When contractors win, we win. That alignment is everything.”

The service extends beyond basic lead delivery. The system includes a CRM with automated follow-ups, custom lead pipelines, built-in review campaigns, and training resources designed to help contractors close more jobs from the leads they receive.

The exclusive territory model addresses one of the industry’s most persistent and costly frustrations. Lead aggregators like HomeAdvisor, Angi, and Thumbtack typically sell the same lead to multiple contractors, creating a race to respond first and often pushing contractors to undercut each other on price. Simply Home Improvement’s approach ensures that when a homeowner agrees to receive an estimate, only one contractor gets that opportunity.

The lack of binding contracts gives contractors flexibility to pause service during slow seasons or ramp up during busy periods without penalty. There are no cancellation fees and no minimum commitments – contractors can start with a modest lead volume to test the service and scale up once they see results.

For home improvement professionals tired of unpredictable marketing costs and consistently unqualified prospects, Simply Home Improvement offers a model built entirely around accountability and results. The company gets paid when it delivers verified, exclusive leads – nothing more, nothing less.

More information is available on the official website .