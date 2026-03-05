Kamba Media Foundation Announces Commissioning of Innovative Computer Laboratory at Bamvim Presby School with Intel and Ghana’s Ministry of Education

Introduction of a Revolutionary Digital Learning Space

Kamba Media Foundation, in partnership with Intel and Ghana’s Ministry of Education, has unveiled a cutting-edge computer laboratory at Bamvim Presby School. This milestone project is designed to enhance digital learning resources and access, benefiting both students and educators in Northern Ghana.

The ceremony, which marked the commissioning of the new facility, was attended by prominent figures including Ghana’s Minister of Education, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu; President of Kamba Media Foundation, Ken Maison; Vice President Amber Maison; Intel representative Sean Williams; as well as various local community leaders and educational stakeholders.

This initiative underscores the vital importance of collaboration among government bodies, corporate technology leaders, and local organizations to expand educational opportunities and promote digital inclusion across Ghana.

Multi-Seat Computing and AI-Enabled Learning Tools

The newly installed laboratory is equipped with Intel-powered computers that are integrated with offline Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled educational tools. These tools ensure that students, even in areas with unreliable internet connections, can continue learning without disruption. Additionally, the lab incorporates Intel’s multi-seat computing technology, which allows one system unit to support up to four separate workstations simultaneously. This feature significantly expands student access, optimizes infrastructure efficiency, and reduces overall costs for schools.

Kamba Tech, a leading technology solutions company based in Ghana, played a crucial role in the technical deployment, installation, and configuration of the computer systems, ensuring the seamless integration of the ICT laboratory at Bamvim Presby School.

The Role of Collaborative Partnerships

Minister of Education Hon. Haruna Iddrisu expressed his appreciation for the project during the ceremony, emphasizing that the government is committed to improving educational infrastructure and promoting digital literacy throughout the country.

He noted, “Through this partnership, we are taking significant steps toward providing students across Ghana with the tools they need to succeed in a digital world. The government remains committed to expanding and modernizing our educational facilities to meet the needs of the 21st century.”

Ken Maison, President of Kamba Media Foundation, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the power of collaboration to achieve transformative change:

“This project reflects what is possible when government, private sector technology leaders, and community partners work together. Through our collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Intel, ActionAid Ghana, and Baron Healing Hearts Foundation, we are delivering infrastructure that can meaningfully improve learning outcomes.”

Vice President Amber Maison also underscored the initiative’s long-term potential:

“Our goal is to ensure that students across Ghana have access to the tools needed to learn, innovate, and compete in an increasingly digital global economy.”

Empowering the Next Generation of Digital Leaders

Intel representative Sean Williams highlighted the significance of the offline AI capabilities and multi-seat computing technologies:

“Designing solutions that prioritize accessibility is critical to ensuring that all students, regardless of their location, can have an equal opportunity to succeed. These technologies are transforming classroom learning by enhancing the educational experience, particularly in regions where internet access can be a challenge.”

John Nkaw, Country Director of ActionAid Ghana, reinforced the broader impact of this initiative, noting that digital literacy opens doors for students to pursue careers in fields such as public service, diplomacy, law enforcement, and technology. He stated:

“Access to digital education can empower students to become the next generation of leaders in various sectors of society. This is a transformative opportunity for the youth of Bamvim and beyond.”

Yakubu Abdul Karim, President of Baron Healing Hearts Foundation, reiterated his organization’s dedication to supporting educational initiatives that strengthen community development.

“Baron Healing Hearts Foundation is proud to be part of a project that equips students with the skills and knowledge to excel in the digital era. We believe in creating opportunities for young people to thrive.”

A Regional Hub for Digital Literacy and Innovation

The newly commissioned computer laboratory is not only a valuable resource for Bamvim Presby School but is expected to serve as a regional hub for digital literacy and innovation. The lab will benefit surrounding schools and communities, furthering academic development across Northern Ghana. It will provide students with enhanced access to digital tools and educational resources, thus enabling a brighter future for the region’s youth.

The Paramount Chief of Bamvim commended the partners for investing in the community’s educational infrastructure and strengthening the region’s academic prospects.

For more details on the event, you can view the ceremony here .

About Kamba Media Foundation

Kamba Media Foundation is a Ghana-focused nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing education, digital inclusion, and community development through strategic partnerships and sustainable technology initiatives. The foundation works to bridge the digital divide by providing schools, communities, and individuals with the tools necessary to succeed in the digital world.

About Kamba Tech

Kamba Tech is a technology solutions company based in Ghana specializing in ICT deployment, systems integration, and digital infrastructure support. The company is committed to delivering innovative technology solutions that improve educational outcomes and foster digital transformation across the country.

About Intel

Intel is a global semiconductor and technology company committed to advancing computing innovation and expanding digital access worldwide. Through its cutting-edge products and solutions, Intel seeks to empower individuals and organizations to transform the way they work, learn, and connect.

Media Contact

Kenneth and Amber Maison

Founder

Kamba Media Foundation

Email: info@kambamediafoundation.com

Phone: +1-888-610-3313

Website: www.kambamediafoundation.com

Instagram: Kamba Media Foundation on Instagram

YouTube: Watch the Commissioning Ceremony