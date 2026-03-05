Kamba Media Foundation Announces Commissioning of AI-Enabled Computer Lab at Zebilla Junior High School with Intel, Ghana Ministry of Education, and ActionAid

Bridging the Digital Divide in Zebilla

Kamba Media Foundation, in partnership with the Ministry of Education of Ghana, ActionAid Ghana, and Intel Corporation, has officially commissioned a cutting-edge computer laboratory at Zebilla Junior High School. This facility is set to serve the broader Zebilla cluster of schools, significantly enhancing digital education access for students in the region.

The newly established laboratory is equipped with 20 modern Intel-powered workstations, artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled learning tools, and an interactive smart board. These advanced tools will not only provide students with hands-on experience but also transform the way teachers plan lessons and engage with their students.

The lab’s design prioritizes both online and offline AI tools, making it adaptable to areas with limited internet connectivity. These resources will support teachers in delivering more interactive, practical, and effective lessons, ensuring that students are better equipped with the digital literacy skills needed in today’s technology-driven world.

Overcoming the Challenges of ICT Education in Rural Areas

Despite the introduction of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) as a subject in Ghana’s basic education curriculum, many schools, especially those in rural regions like Zebilla, still lack the necessary infrastructure to effectively teach and apply digital skills. Consequently, students often leave school with theoretical knowledge but without the practical experience needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

Kamba Media Foundation’s Zebilla computer lab seeks to address this gap by providing students with hands-on access to technology, enabling them to develop the essential skills required in an increasingly digital world. The lab represents the third AI-integrated computer lab established in Ghana by Kamba Media Foundation, following successful installations in the Greater Accra and Northern Regions. These initiatives are designed to help bridge the digital divide and improve educational outcomes across underserved communities.

Leadership Remarks on the Significance of the Initiative

Ken Maison, Founder of Kamba Media Foundation, spoke at the commissioning event, emphasizing the importance of scaling similar initiatives across the country:

“This initiative demonstrates what is possible when global technology partners, local leadership, and educational authorities align around a shared mission. Our goal is to expand access to practical digital literacy across Ghana, ensuring underserved communities are not left behind.”

Amber Maison, Vice President of Kamba Media Foundation, underscored the broader vision of the project:

“Technology should not be a privilege, it should be accessible to every student who is curious, capable, and ready to shape the future. This is about building confidence, unlocking creativity, and preparing students for careers that may not even exist yet.”

Sean Williams, Senior Global EduTech Strategist at Intel Corporation, also highlighted the role of AI integration in the lab’s design:

“Ideally, every student would have personal access to a device powered by Intel technology. However, we recognize that in many communities this is not yet feasible. Collaborative learning environments like this lab provide an effective and scalable pathway to digital inclusion, especially for students who may be experiencing a computer for the first time.”

Partner Acknowledgments and Community Support

John Nkaw, Country Director of ActionAid Ghana, described the project as transformative, praising the collaboration between all the partners involved:

“This computer lab is not just a facility; it’s a gateway to new opportunities. We are incredibly proud to be part of this initiative that empowers students and strengthens the educational infrastructure in Zebilla.”

Yakubu Abdul Karim, President of Baron Healing Hearts Foundation, a local implementation partner, also addressed the students, urging them to take full advantage of the new resources:

“These computer labs are for you. Use them to learn, to grow, and to dream big. To the teachers, parents, and community leaders, thank you for standing with us.”

A representative of the Upper East Regional Director of Education expressed gratitude for the forward-thinking initiative, highlighting the positive impact it will have on the region’s digital education infrastructure:

“This is a bold step in advancing education in the Upper East Region. The integration of AI tools and the collaborative nature of this project will enhance both teaching and learning, providing students with invaluable digital skills for the future.”

About Kamba Media Foundation

Kamba Media Foundation is a Ghana-based nonprofit organization committed to improving access to digital education, community empowerment, and health outreach in underserved regions. Through innovative partnerships, Kamba Media Foundation aims to bridge the digital divide and create sustainable opportunities for young people across Ghana.

About Kamba Tech

Kamba Tech is a Ghana-based technology solutions provider specializing in ICT deployment, systems integration, and digital infrastructure support. The company is dedicated to providing affordable, scalable, and impactful technology solutions to enhance educational outcomes across Ghana.

About Intel

Intel is a global technology company that drives innovation in computing, artificial intelligence, and digital access. Intel is committed to expanding digital education worldwide, empowering students and educators with the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly digital world.

Media Contact

Kenneth and Amber Maison

Founder

Kamba Media Foundation

Email: info@kambamediafoundation.com

Phone: +1-888-610-3313

Instagram: Kamba Media Foundation on Instagram

Website: www.kambamediafoundation.com

YouTube: Watch the Commissioning Ceremony