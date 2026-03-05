Coconut Market Disrupts Caribbean Real Estate: The First Unified Digital Gateway for Sint Maarten & Saint Martin is Live

In a region defined by turquoise waters and global prestige, the digital barrier between the Dutch and French sides of the island has finally fallen. Coconut Market today announced the official launch of its comprehensive real estate marketplace, a high-performance platform engineered to unify the fragmented property sectors of Sint Maarten and Saint Martin into a single, high-intent investment engine.

For decades, the island’s real estate landscape, home to over 120 nationalities and a premier global tourism profile, has been siloed across disconnected agency sites and cross-jurisdiction hurdles. Coconut Market changes the math for investors, buyers, and agencies alike by delivering “One Search, Island Ready” functionality.

Sint Maarten and Saint Martin sit at a unique crossroads of international appeal and limited island inventory. As global mobility and remote work reshape lifestyle priorities, investment capital is flooding into stable, high-yield Caribbean destinations. Until now, capturing that inventory required navigating a maze of local listings.

Coconut Market centralizes the entire island’s inventory into one intuitive, map-driven interface. This isn’t just a directory; it is a strategic tool for decision-making, offering:

– Unified Cross-Border Listings: Seamlessly browse properties from both the Dutch and French sides without toggling between platforms.

– Precision Filtering: High-intent search parameters for villas, condos, commercial land, and luxury estates.

– Curated Investment Brackets: Dedicated pathways for entry-level investments (under $500k), mid-market retreats ($500k–$1M), and ultra-luxury assets (above $1M).

For real estate agencies, Coconut Market represents a shift from passive browsing to aggressive lead generation. The platform is built on a foundation of aggressive SEO and domain authority, ensuring that local listings are the “first click” for global buyers.

“Visibility is no longer optional in a high-demand market,” says a spokesperson for Telum Technologies, the powerhouse behind the platform. “The agencies that secure early digital positioning on Coconut Market aren’t just listing properties—they are claiming the digital high ground. We’ve built this to transform casual interest into sustained engagement and, ultimately, closed deals.”

Real estate decisions in resort markets require data and persistence. Coconut Market empowers registered users with professional-grade tools, including:

– Saved Searches & Instant Alerts: Track market movements in real-time.

– Favorites & Inventory Tracking: Monitor price shifts and availability across the entire island.

– Direct Agency Pathways: Streamlined contact points to ensure high-intent inquiries reach the right hands instantly.

Markets shift quietly before they move fast. With the launch of Coconut Market, the “information asymmetry” of the island’s real estate market has ended. The buyers who discover listings before they trend, and the investors who track inventory in one unified view, are the ones who will move decisively.

About Coconut Market

Coconut Market is the premier digital real estate marketplace for Sint Maarten and Saint Martin. Developed by Telum Technologies, the platform provides a unified, SEO-optimized search experience for buyers, renters, and investors navigating the Caribbean’s most dynamic dual-nation property market.