Apple Music Introduces Metadata Tags To Identify AI-Generated Music Content

Apple Music is introducing new metadata fields that allow record labels and distributors to indicate when artificial intelligence has been used in the creation of music uploaded to the platform. The update, described in a newsletter Apple sent to industry partners on Wednesday, aims to provide more transparency around how AI tools contribute to songs and related media.

The information about the change was first reported by Music Business Worldwide. Apple Music plans to expand its metadata system so distributors can specify where AI tools were involved in the production process.

New Metadata Fields Designed To Identify AI Use

Metadata typically includes information such as song title, album name, genre, artist identity, and other details used to organize music files on streaming platforms.

Under the new system, Apple Music will allow distributors to add metadata tags indicating when AI-generated or AI-assisted elements appear in a track.

The tags allow labels to specify which parts of a release involve AI technology. Categories include artwork, the music track itself, song composition such as lyrics, and music video production.

The additions are intended to help provide clearer information about how artificial intelligence is used during music creation.

Feature Relies On Labels And Distributors To Tag Content

The tagging system depends on record labels and distributors to voluntarily apply the metadata fields when uploading content.

Because the process is optional, the system relies on the parties submitting music to correctly identify when AI tools were used.

Spotify has adopted a similar approach that allows partners to voluntarily indicate AI involvement during content submission.

Other Platforms Experiment With Detection Tools

Some competing streaming services are exploring different methods to identify AI-generated music.

Deezer has experimented with in-house detection technology designed to identify music created with artificial intelligence. Building systems that can accurately detect AI-generated audio remains technically challenging.

Efforts across the industry reflect growing attention to how AI tools are being used in music production and how platforms might signal that information to listeners.

Featured image credits: Pexels

