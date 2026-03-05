DECO Demonstrates mmWave Wireless Connectivity for Display and Rotary Applications at ISLE 2026

March 5–7, 2026 — At ISLE 2026 (International Smart Display & Integrated System Exhibition), held at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao’an), DECO Integration Technology Co., Ltd. (“DECO”) presented its self-developed mmWave wireless connectivity portfolio at Booth 8-F32. The showcase targeted modular LED cabinets, all-in-one displays, wireless three-in-one boards, and mmWave wireless slip rings—demonstrating wireless interconnect capabilities from static display structures to rotating operating conditions.

At the show, DECO highlighted progress from point-level wireless interconnects to system-level delivery. In modular cabinet applications, mmWave wireless transmission reduces internal harnessing and the number of connectors; according to solution benchmarks, assembly efficiency can be improved by up to 70%.

For all-in-one displays, DECO builds a fully wireless internal architecture around its DK1668 chip. A 108-inch large-format display demonstrated on-site uses an automatic module-alignment design to improve assembly consistency. Under typical modular configurations, a 170-inch display can be assembled in under one hour.

For higher integration requirements, DECO’s wireless three-in-one board integrates wireless communication, receiving functions, and power delivery into a single-board form factor. This reduces structural and material complexity associated with traditional HUB boards and ribbon cabling, improving manufacturing and delivery consistency.

Rotary interconnect solutions also drew attention. DECO’s mmWave wireless slip ring supports up to 5Gbps high-speed transmission and 360° contactless rotation, extending mmWave interconnects from “static structural connections” to “connectivity in motion.” It targets scenarios highly sensitive to reliability and maintenance costs—such as robotic joints, medical instruments, and industrial rotary platforms—highlighting engineering adaptability and potential as an alternative to conventional mechanical slip rings.

“The value of wireless connectivity is not simply removing cables, but making system structures simpler, assembly and delivery more efficient, and interconnect reliability more controllable,” said Li Cheng, Founder and General Manager of DECO, at the show. “Centered on DK1668, we connect modular cabinets, all-in-one displays, three-in-one boards, and wireless slip rings into a reusable product path—forming a ‘point–line–surface–rotation’ structural connectivity system that elevates wireless interconnect from a point capability to a system capability.”

Over the past year, DECO has continued to deepen deployment and expand adaptability. Building on wireless data transmission and wireless power delivery within LED displays, DECO has extended its capabilities to the COB module level and strengthened compatibility with mainstream interfaces and protocols—including SPI, Ethernet, LVDS, HDMI, USB, and RGB—to improve system fit and deployment flexibility.

Founded in 2021, DECO is a global leader in ultra-short-range mmWave chip design, focusing on the R&D and industrialization of high-frequency, high-speed, ultra-short-range wireless communication chips and system solutions. Its flagship product, DK1668, features compact size, low power consumption, high bandwidth, and broad protocol compatibility, and has been deployed across LED displays, industrial control, robotics, and security monitoring applications.

DECO’s mmWave wireless connectivity chips are now in high-volume mass production and shipment. DECO notes that mmWave wireless connectivity is evolving from localized “cable replacement” toward structure-level wireless interconnect capabilities—providing a replicable engineering path to improve assembly efficiency, reliability, and form-factor innovation in commercial display systems.

For more information, samples, or technical consultation, please contact: sales@decosemi.com.