Aria Dental Highlights Growing Demand For Holistic Dentistry And Whole-Body Oral Health In Orange County

Holistic dentistry, often called biological or integrative dentistry, has moved from niche interest to a fast-growing patient preference in the United States. More people are asking not only, “Can you fix this tooth?” but also, “How will this treatment impact my overall health?”

That shift is happening alongside broader changes in healthcare demand. The U.S. dental services market was valued at $130.30 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $216.33 billion by 2030 (a 6.8% CAGR), reflecting growing spend on dental care, technology, and elective procedures.

At the same time, holistic care is riding the momentum of integrative medicine overall, one article from the Academy of General Dentistry cites research indicating 55% of people use at least one form of alternative medicine, and 66% want insurance to cover it.

What “Holistic Dentistry” Means (and Why It’s Growing)

Holistic dentistry emphasizes the relationship between oral health and systemic wellness. While conventional dentistry is often procedure-centered (repairing teeth and gums), holistic dentistry is typically:

Prevention-first (supporting long-term health, not just short-term fixes)

Biocompatibility-aware (materials and methods chosen with whole-body impact in mind)

Toxin-conscious (minimizing exposure during certain procedures)

Patients are increasingly researching topics like mercury exposure, airway and jaw health, chronic inflammation, and the downstream effects of unresolved oral infection—all of which can shape the dental decisions they make.

Mercury-Safe Care and the SMART Protocol

A major driver of interest in holistic practices is mercury-safe dentistry, especially around amalgam (“silver”) fillings. The International Academy of Oral Medicine & Toxicology (IAOMT) notes that dental amalgams contain roughly 45–55% elemental mercury.

For patients who choose to remove amalgam fillings, IAOMT’s recommended safety framework is the Safe Mercury Amalgam Removal Technique (SMART), a set of protective measures designed to reduce mercury exposure for patients and staff during removal.

This kind of protocol-driven care is part of what many people mean when they search for a holistic dentist Orange County, they want a practice that treats safety as a system, not a checkbox.

A Leading Example: Aria Dental in Mission Viejo, Orange County

For patients seeking a holistic dentist Mission Viejo (or even the best holistic dentist in Orange County), Aria Dental has become a well-known name, particularly among patients who want biologically focused decision-making and a more whole-body approach.

Aria Dental is located in Mission Viejo (Orange County, CA) and is led by Dr. Maryam Horiyat, who is IABDM and IAOMT certified, credentials often associated with advanced training in biological dentistry and dental toxicology-informed protocols.

What makes their approach stand out is not just the services offered, but the philosophy behind them, especially when it comes to highly debated procedures.

Root Canals: Why Some Holistic Dentists Recommend Alternatives

One of the biggest differences between conventional and biological dentistry is how practitioners evaluate root canal treatment.

In conventional dentistry, root canals can be a common path to preserving a tooth. In holistic dentistry, some providers raise concerns about long-term biological compatibility and chronic inflammatory burden, leading them to discuss alternatives to root canals when appropriate.

Aria Dental is known for educating patients on this topic, and one of their most-viewed YouTube resources walks patients through the hidden risks of root canal treatment and why some people explore other options.

Holistic Services Patients Are Asking For

As holistic dentistry grows, so does demand for services that align with whole-body wellness goals. Aria Dental’s holistic offerings include:

Ozone / Oxygen Therapy

Safe Amalgam Removal (SMART)

Alternatives to Root Canals

Jawbone Cavitation (jawbone health-focused care)

Metal-Free Fillings & Inlays

Holistic Tooth Extraction protocols

This range matters for patients who want one cohesive care philosophy, rather than mixing protocols across multiple offices.

The Human Proof: Patient Stories and Long-Term Relief

Statistics explain why holistic dentistry is trending. Patient outcomes explain why it sticks.

Many people turn to holistic dentistry after years of recurring pain, unresolved issues, or a sense that they’re treating symptoms without addressing the root cause. Aria Dental features a large library of patient stories and testimonials describing relief, confidence, and life-changing improvements in comfort and well-being.

The Bottom Line

Holistic dentistry is rising in the United States because patients are demanding more: more transparency, more prevention, safer protocols, and care that considers the mouth as part of the whole body.

For those searching for a holistic dentist Orange County or a holistic dentist Mission Viejo, practices like Aria Dental represent this new direction, where education, biocompatibility, and patient-centered decision-making guide the treatment plan.