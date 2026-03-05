Google To Cut Play Store Commissions And Allow Alternative App Stores After Epic Settlement

Google will reduce its Play Store commissions and introduce a new program to support alternative app stores following a settlement with Epic Games that resolves a long-running dispute over competition on Android. The changes will allow Epic to bring Fortnite back to the Play Store globally while also expanding options for developers and users outside Google’s marketplace.

Google confirmed the settlement Wednesday in a company blog post. “With these updates, we have also resolved our disputes worldwide with Epic Games,” the company said.

The agreement follows a years-long legal conflict between Google and Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite, over claims that the Play Store’s policies restricted competition.

Fortnite To Return To Google Play Store

Under the settlement, Epic Games will return Fortnite to the Google Play Store worldwide. The company will also continue developing its own alternative distribution platform, the Epic Games Store for Android.

Epic had previously criticized Google’s app distribution policies, including how Android handled sideloading apps from outside the Play Store.

One of Epic’s concerns focused on warning messages displayed during sideloading. The company argued that these alerts discouraged users from installing apps outside Google’s store, even when the sources were legitimate.

Registered App Stores Program Introduced

Google will introduce a new optional initiative called the Registered App Stores program to address those concerns.

The program is designed to streamline the installation process for users who choose to install apps from outside Google Play. Stores approved under the program will be able to offer a more direct installation flow.

To participate, alternative stores will need to meet certain safety and quality requirements set by Google.

The program will first launch in markets outside the United States. After the settlement receives court approval, it will also be introduced in the U.S.

Although Google will make installation easier, the company noted that sideloaded apps still carry security risks, which is why warning systems exist.

Play Store Commission Rates Reduced

The settlement also changes how Google charges developers for Play Store transactions.

Google’s standard commission has historically been 30 percent, with a lower rate of 15 percent applied to recurring subscriptions.

Under the new structure, Google will charge a 20 percent service fee for in-app purchases on new installs. Recurring subscriptions will carry a 10 percent fee.

Developers who choose to use Google’s billing system will pay an additional 5 percent.

These rates apply in the United States, the European Economic Area, and the United Kingdom. Other markets will have different local pricing structures.

New Developer Programs Announced

Google also introduced two new developer initiatives: the Apps Experience Program and a revised Google Play Games Level Up program.

Developers who join these programs will pay a 20 percent commission on transactions in existing app installs. Transactions from new installs will carry a reduced 15 percent fee.

Google said the programs are designed to encourage developers to create higher-quality applications and games on the Android platform.

Global Rollout Scheduled Through 2027

The new commission structure will take effect on June 30, 2026, in the United States, the European Economic Area, and the United Kingdom. The developer programs will launch at the same time.

Australia will adopt the new fee system on September 30, followed by South Korea and Japan by December 31.

Google said the fee structure will expand globally by September 30, 2027.

“We believe these changes will make for a stronger Android ecosystem with even more successful developers and higher-quality apps and games available across more form factors for everyone,” the company wrote in its blog post.

Epic Games Welcomes Settlement

Epic Games welcomed the agreement and the resulting changes to Android’s ecosystem.

In its statement, the company said the settlement would allow Android to become “a true open platform with competition among stores.”

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney also commented on the agreement on X, writing “THANKS GOOGLE!” and describing the outcome as “a better deal for all developers.”

Google is opening up Android all the way with robust support for competing stores, competing payments, and a better deal for all developers. So, we've settled all of our disputes worldwide. THANKS GOOGLE! https://t.co/Dq6eXNnZd0 — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) March 4, 2026

Epic Games has also been involved in a separate legal dispute with Apple over App Store policies. That case forced Apple to allow developers to link to external payment options, though the ruling remains under appeal after Apple recently secured a partial reversal.

Featured image credits: Sergey Galyonkin via Flickr

