DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Law Enforcement Seizes LeakBase Cybercrime Forum Database In International Operation

ByJolyen

Mar 5, 2026

Law Enforcement Seizes LeakBase Cybercrime Forum Database In International Operation

U.S. and European law enforcement agencies have seized the database of LeakBase, a website prosecutors describe as one of the largest online forums used by cybercriminals to exchange stolen passwords and hacking tools. Authorities shut down the platform earlier this week and said they obtained its full database as part of the operation.

Investigators said the forum had more than 142,000 registered members and over 215,000 messages exchanged between users.

Authorities Target Forum Used To Share Stolen Data

LeakBase had operated since 2021 and hosted a large archive of compromised data sets, according to investigators.

The forum maintained collections of hacked databases containing hundreds of millions of account credentials. The data included usernames, passwords, credit card numbers, and banking account and routing information.

Law enforcement agencies said such stolen credentials are often used to gain unauthorized access to online accounts and steal data or digital assets, including cryptocurrency.

International Operation Leads To Multiple Enforcement Actions

Europol said roughly 100 enforcement actions were carried out worldwide as part of the investigation.

Authorities specifically targeted some of the forum’s most active participants. Measures were taken against the top 37 active users on the platform, according to Europol.

Earlier Wednesday, the FBI redirected the forum’s domain to nameservers controlled by the agency. The action effectively shut down the website.

Forum Database And User Data Preserved

The LeakBase website now displays a seizure notice informing visitors that the forum’s data has been secured by law enforcement.

Authorities said the seized materials include the forum’s content, private messages exchanged between members, and IP address logs associated with user activity.

According to The Record, which interviewed FBI cyber official Brett Leatherman, the investigation resulted in more than 13 arrests, searches, and interviews with 33 suspects.

Leatherman also said investigators captured the forum’s entire database as part of the operation.

Featured image credits: Needpix.com

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Rwanda Gorilla Trek Announces New Comprehensive Guide Differentiating Luxury and Standard Safari Experiences in East Africa
Mar 5, 2026 Ethan Lin
Ediware Empowers Small Businesses to Overcome Email Deliverability Barriers in B2B Outreach
Mar 5, 2026 Ethan Lin
Father Sues Google After Man’s Death Linked To Alleged Gemini AI Delusion
Mar 5, 2026 Jolyen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801