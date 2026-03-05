Law Enforcement Seizes LeakBase Cybercrime Forum Database In International Operation

U.S. and European law enforcement agencies have seized the database of LeakBase, a website prosecutors describe as one of the largest online forums used by cybercriminals to exchange stolen passwords and hacking tools. Authorities shut down the platform earlier this week and said they obtained its full database as part of the operation.

Investigators said the forum had more than 142,000 registered members and over 215,000 messages exchanged between users.

Authorities Target Forum Used To Share Stolen Data

LeakBase had operated since 2021 and hosted a large archive of compromised data sets, according to investigators.

The forum maintained collections of hacked databases containing hundreds of millions of account credentials. The data included usernames, passwords, credit card numbers, and banking account and routing information.

Law enforcement agencies said such stolen credentials are often used to gain unauthorized access to online accounts and steal data or digital assets, including cryptocurrency.

International Operation Leads To Multiple Enforcement Actions

Europol said roughly 100 enforcement actions were carried out worldwide as part of the investigation.

Authorities specifically targeted some of the forum’s most active participants. Measures were taken against the top 37 active users on the platform, according to Europol.

Earlier Wednesday, the FBI redirected the forum’s domain to nameservers controlled by the agency. The action effectively shut down the website.

Forum Database And User Data Preserved

The LeakBase website now displays a seizure notice informing visitors that the forum’s data has been secured by law enforcement.

Authorities said the seized materials include the forum’s content, private messages exchanged between members, and IP address logs associated with user activity.

According to The Record, which interviewed FBI cyber official Brett Leatherman, the investigation resulted in more than 13 arrests, searches, and interviews with 33 suspects.

Leatherman also said investigators captured the forum’s entire database as part of the operation.

Featured image credits: Needpix.com

