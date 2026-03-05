Google Expands Canvas In AI Mode To All U.S. Users Through Search

Google has expanded access to its Canvas feature in AI Mode to all users in the United States using English, bringing the tool from an experimental rollout in Google Labs into wider availability within Google Search. The feature is designed to help users organize projects, conduct research, and generate content or tools directly from the search interface.

Google announced the broader rollout in a blog post, describing Canvas as a workspace that allows users to create documents, build prototypes, and develop simple applications while interacting with the company’s AI models.

Canvas Designed For Research And Project Planning

Canvas in AI Mode provides tools for drafting documents and organizing research materials within Google Search. Users can upload notes or source materials and use the system to generate study guides, summaries, or other structured outputs.

Google previously suggested the feature could assist with tasks such as creating study materials from class notes or converting research reports into different formats.

Those formats can include web pages, quizzes, or audio overviews. Some of these capabilities overlap with Notebook LM, Google’s research-focused AI tool.

Users Can Create Apps And Tools Through AI Prompts

The feature also allows users to describe an idea and generate code that converts the concept into a functional tool, such as a simple application or game.

Within the Canvas interface, users can test prototypes, examine the generated code, and refine the project through additional prompts. The system enables users to modify functionality by interacting with Google’s Gemini AI model.

Canvas can also assist with editing and revising written work by providing feedback on drafts and helping refine creative or academic writing.

Integration With Gemini And Expanded Context Limits

Canvas is already available within Google’s Gemini platform. Subscribers to Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra have access to the latest Gemini 3 model when using the feature.

Those users also receive a larger context window of up to one million tokens, allowing the system to process larger documents and more complex projects.

Google Search Expands Exposure To The Feature

By integrating Canvas into AI Mode within Google Search, Google is exposing the tool to a much wider audience. Users who have not previously used Gemini can now access the feature directly through the search interface.

To activate Canvas, users open the tool menu marked with a plus symbol while using AI Mode and select the Canvas option. A side panel then opens where users can combine information from the web and Google’s Knowledge Graph.

From there, users can create documents, generate code, or organize research materials while interacting with Gemini.

Google’s integration strategy allows the company to introduce AI features directly within its search engine, which reaches billions of users worldwide.

Competing Tools Offered By Other AI Platforms

Canvas enters a growing category of AI tools designed to assist with project creation and writing tasks.

OpenAI and Anthropic offer similar capabilities through their own platforms. ChatGPT’s Canvas feature activates automatically based on a user’s query, while Google’s Canvas and Anthropic’s Claude tools typically require more direct interaction from the user.

These systems allow users to transform ideas into projects, receive writing assistance, and build tools through AI-generated code.

Featured image credits: Flickr

