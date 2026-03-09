Reputation Elevation Launches Proven Digital Marketing Systems for ABA Therapy Providers

Reputation Elevation: Helping ABA Therapy Providers Scale with Digital Marketing

Founded in 2013 by Reece Epstein, Reputation Elevation has been at the forefront of digital marketing, helping local service businesses and especially ABA therapy providers scale their operations. With a focus on disciplined strategy, structured processes, and measurable outcomes, Reputation Elevation has helped businesses across 18+ states reach new heights. Their systems have supported dramatic growth, from startups securing their first enrollments to established clinics preparing for private-equity exits.

Award-Winning Excellence in Digital Marketing for ABA Therapy Practices

Reputation Elevation has earned recognition for its exceptional impact in the digital marketing space, being awarded Best Digital Marketing Agency for ABA Therapy Practices in the US of 2026 by Best of Best Review. This prestigious accolade reflects the agency’s outstanding ability to drive significant growth for ABA therapy providers across the United States. The award highlights their dedication to crafting innovative, results-driven digital marketing strategies that have consistently delivered measurable success for their clients, helping ABA therapy practices achieve remarkable milestones, from increasing enrollments to securing private equity buyouts. This recognition solidifies Reputation Elevation’s position as a leader in the digital marketing sector, particularly within the ABA therapy industry.

Proven Success: Testimonials from ABA Therapy Providers

Over the years, numerous ABA therapy providers have praised Reputation Elevation for the role it has played in their success. Jay Levin, CEO of Step Ahead ABA, shared, “Reece and his team at Reputation Elevation have played a large part in our success and growth as a company. Their efforts in digital marketing specifically on Facebook have truly transformed our intake pipeline and allowed us to service many more families all across our states.”

Effective Digital Marketing Systems for ABA Therapy Providers

Reputation Elevation specializes in crafting digital marketing strategies that drive results for ABA therapy providers. By leveraging SEO, Meta Ads (Facebook and Instagram), and marketing automation, the agency has achieved remarkable outcomes for its clients. Some examples include:

25 enrolled clients for a new ABA practice

2,010 leads generated with a $56,991.84 ad spend

SEO traffic increases of 261% in just three months

Revenue scaling from ~$250k to $1.85M in six months

$214.58 revenue per $1 in Facebook ad spend

These figures demonstrate the tangible impact of Reputation Elevation’s strategies in helping ABA therapy practices expand their reach and revenue.

Structured and Scalable Systems for Sustainable Growth

One of the key differentiators of Reputation Elevation is its focus on structured processes. Every step of the marketing journey is designed to reduce variability and increase clarity. From the initial strategy and alignment to ongoing optimization, the team ensures that every action is purposeful and measurable.

“Our methodology is built to reduce variability and increase clarity. From onboarding to optimization, every step has a defined purpose and measurable outcome,” says Reece Epstein, Founder & CEO.

By focusing on structured processes, Reputation Elevation helps ABA therapy providers streamline their marketing efforts, ensuring scalability and long-term success.

A Client-Centric Approach: Clear Communication and Data-Driven Decision Making

Reputation Elevation prides itself on clear, responsive communication. Clients have direct access to experts who understand their business goals and challenges. “Reece is there for us when we need him and always takes care of our questions and our requests,” says Efraim Friedman, of Double Care ABA.

The team also takes a data-driven approach to digital marketing, ensuring that all recommendations are based on real performance data. This results in effective campaigns that deliver the best possible ROI.

A Proven Track Record: Results That Speak for Themselves

The agency’s clients consistently see measurable improvements in their operations. For example, Midwest ABA Provider reported a significant increase in treatment hours due to Reputation Elevation’s social media marketing, growing from 1,304 hours per week to 2,269 hours per week in just six months.

“We have seen a dramatic improvement in our lead generation and conversion rates,” says Mohmeet Choudhary, CEO of Modern Steps ABA. “The results were immediate and ongoing.”

Scalable Solutions: The Lead Center Software Advantage

One of the tools that has helped Reputation Elevation’s clients scale quickly is the Lead Center software. This tool streamlines the follow-up and intake process, automating much of the manual work. “Reputation Elevation’s Lead Center software has been a big help in managing the follow-up and intake process,” says Judah Jacobowitz of AIM Higher ABA.

Structured Guarantees for Performance-Driven Success

For qualified clients, Reputation Elevation offers contractual performance guarantees, ensuring that the team delivers on its promises. These guarantees align the agency’s incentives with clients’ goals, ensuring mutual success.

“Reece and Reputation Elevation have been fantastic collaborators over the last few years,” says Tyler North, CEO of Apara Autism Center. “Reece has great knowledge of the ABA space and has helped us grow.”

How Reputation Elevation Works with ABA Therapy Providers

Reputation Elevation’s approach is built on four key steps: Strategy & Alignment, Planning & Setup, Launch & Optimization, and Ongoing Reporting & Partnership. This method ensures that clients receive personalized solutions that align with their goals and market conditions.

“We assess your goals, market conditions, and operational realities to propose the right engagement model. If we see a path to strong performance, we’ll guide you,” explains Epstein.

About Reputation Elevation

Reputation Elevation, founded in 2013 by Reece Epstein, specializes in digital marketing for local service businesses, with a particular focus on ABA therapy providers. Through disciplined strategy and structured processes, the company has helped businesses across 18+ states achieve rapid growth, increased revenue, and successful exits.

Reece Epstein, a digital marketing expert with years of experience in the healthcare space, leads the company with a commitment to long-term client success. Reputation Elevation continues to innovate and deliver measurable outcomes for businesses seeking to elevate their operations through targeted digital marketing strategies.

Media Contact

Reece Epstein

CEO, Reputation Elevation

Email: hello@reputationelevation.net

Website: Reputation Elevation

LinkedIn: Reputation Elevation LinkedIn

Facebook: Reputation Elevation Facebook