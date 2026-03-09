BOLDER Digital Named Finalist in Australian AI Awards for Innovative Business Automation Solutions

From Tasmania to Global Recognition

BOLDER Digital, an AI-driven automation agency based in Tasmania, Australia, continues to make waves both locally and globally. Recently named a finalist in the 2025 Australian AI Awards, the company has garnered recognition for its innovative AI business automation solutions, which are making a significant impact on businesses worldwide. Additionally, BOLDER Digital was awarded Best AI Voice & Chat Customer Engagement Platform in Australia 2025 by the Evergreen Awards and honored with the title of Best AI-Powered Business Automation Solution in Australia 2025 by Best Of Best Reviews. This milestone marks the company’s journey from a small regional startup to a global player in business automation. The agency helps businesses automate the “ings” of their operations, such as chatting, calling, emailing, nurturing, and more, demonstrating its ability to provide scalable AI solutions across Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

From Hobart to Launceston, Devonport, and Burnie, businesses in these Tasmanian cities have benefited from BOLDER Digital’s services, particularly the Google Business Profile Map Optimiser which boosts local search visibility, the Leads Tool to streamline lead generation, and the Voice/Chat AI systems that offer 24/7 customer engagement. As of March 2025, Tasmania’s population is estimated at 576,109, showing steady growth from 557,571 recorded in the 2021 census, reflecting a growing market for BOLDER Digital’s cutting-edge AI solutions.

The Power of AI-Driven Automation

BOLDER Digital’s AI-powered systems, such as the GBP Map Optimiser, have enabled businesses in Hobart, Launceston, Devonport, and Burnie to increase their online presence and rank on Google’s first page within 14 days. The Leads Tool and Voice/Chat AI work together to automate customer inquiries, qualify leads, and schedule appointments without requiring constant oversight, further helping Tasmanian businesses scale smarter.

One of the company’s flagship offerings is its AI-powered voice agents, which operate 24/7, answering inquiries, qualifying leads, and scheduling appointments without requiring constant oversight. Additionally, BOLDER Digital’s proprietary Google Business Profile optimisation tools have helped clients achieve page-one rankings on Google within just 14 days, providing rapid visibility improvements that support business growth.

These tools have been particularly impactful for businesses in key Tasmanian cities, including Hobart, Launceston, Devonport, and Burnie, enhancing their visibility in local search results and driving more inquiries.

BOLDER’s Journey: From Coaching to Global Innovation

What started as BOLDER Coaching, a business focused on ethical, permission-based selling, has evolved into a full-service digital agency offering an array of services, including CRM systems, lead generation, bespoke system integrations, and overseas recruitment. BOLDER Digital’s growth has been fuelled by a commitment to delivering real-world solutions based on practical business needs.

“I’m not someone who jumped into AI because it’s trending. I’ve spent over a decade learning from the world’s best business mentors and building businesses that solve real problems,” says Jarryd Holmes, Founder of BOLDER Digital. “This award nomination is a reflection of our team’s dedication to building systems that deliver measurable results for our clients.”

The Significance of Global Reach from Tasmania

While Tasmania, with a population of just 576,109, may not be known as a technology hub, BOLDER Digital is challenging conventional expectations by proving that location is no barrier to success. The company has achieved a global impact, providing AI-powered business automation solutions to clients across four continents. BOLDER Digital’s ability to serve businesses worldwide, while remaining rooted in Tasmania, is a testament to the company’s innovative approach and leadership in the AI space.

“We’re showing that innovation isn’t about location; it’s about leadership,” Holmes adds. “From Tasmania to the world, we’re helping businesses scale smarter, not harder.”

The BOLDER Difference: Practical, Results-Driven Solutions

Unlike many agencies that promise short-term, unproven results, BOLDER Digital focuses on delivering scalable solutions that provide long-term value. The company’s philosophy stands in stark contrast to the “hope marketing” often seen in the industry. BOLDER Digital builds systems designed to deliver continuous growth and efficiency, ensuring that businesses can rely on their automation solutions without the need for constant tweaking.

“We don’t sell hope marketing , the kind that feels good for a moment but leaves businesses stuck. We build systems that work,” says Holmes. “Our clients can trust that our solutions will help them grow sustainably.”

Recognised for Excellence

In addition to its AI Awards nomination, BOLDER Digital has earned a reputation for providing reliable, impactful business automation solutions. Client testimonials from companies such as Clever Digital and Ad Rehab highlight the tangible benefits of working with BOLDER, citing the agency’s commitment to excellence and the efficiency of its AI solutions.

“We’re already seeing a difference in how many inquiries we convert. BOLDER Digital has been a game-changer for our operations,” says Rory Flynn, CEO of Clever Digital.

What’s Next for BOLDER Digital

Looking ahead, BOLDER Digital plans to continue expanding its global presence, offering more businesses the opportunity to automate their operations and scale smarter. With a strong foundation in Tasmania and a growing reputation for delivering results, BOLDER Digital is poised to remain a leader in the AI business automation space.

About BOLDER Digital

BOLDER Digital is an AI-powered business automation agency based in Tasmania, Australia. Founded by Jarryd Holmes, the agency specialises in creating AI-driven systems that automate essential business functions, including lead generation, appointment booking, and customer engagement. With a focus on practical, results-oriented solutions, BOLDER Digital serves businesses across Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The agency is recognised as a finalist in the 2025 Australian AI Awards.

Media Contact

Jarryd Holmes

Founder & Owner, BOLDER Digital

Email: jarryd@bolderdigital.com.au

Phone: +61429233755

Website

Social Media:

Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

TikTok

YouTube

Personal LinkedIn

For more client reviews:

Google Reviews – BOLDER Digital