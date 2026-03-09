BOLDER Digital Announces Global Expansion: Automating the ‘Ings’ of Business from Tasmania

BOLDER Digital, an AI and automation agency based in Tasmania, is excited to announce its global expansion and continued commitment to helping businesses automate the critical “ings” of operations. From its headquarters on the small island of Tasmania, BOLDER Digital is now delivering cutting-edge AI solutions to businesses across Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, helping them scale smarter, reclaim time, and reduce operational costs.

Founded by Jarryd Holmes, BOLDER Digital began with a vision to simplify business operations through intelligent automation. What started as a coaching business focused on ethical, permission-based selling has evolved into a full-service digital agency providing businesses with AI-powered systems that handle everything from customer inquiries to lead generation, appointment booking, and more.

A Global Reach from an Island Origin

Despite Tasmania’s relatively small population of just 576,109, BOLDER Digital has achieved global recognition for its innovative approach to business automation. The company’s solutions allow businesses to automate everyday tasks, the “ings” of business, including chatting, calling, emailing, nurturing, texting, advertising, and more. With minimal client involvement, BOLDER Digital’s systems deliver maximum results, enabling businesses to focus on growth and strategy.

Jarryd’s leadership has earned BOLDER recognition, including being named a finalist in the 2025 Australian AI Awards, an honour that highlights the company’s innovative use of AI to empower businesses. This recognition builds further credibility for BOLDER’s reputation as a leader in AI-powered automation.

“From Tasmania to the world, we’re showing that innovation isn’t about location, it’s about leadership,” says Jarryd Holmes, Founder of BOLDER Digital. “Our AI-powered solutions are designed to give businesses the freedom to scale smarter, without being weighed down by the daily operational grind.”

AI-Powered Systems That Work 24/7

BOLDER Digital’s AI solutions are designed to automate business operations at all hours, ensuring that no opportunity is missed, and every lead is qualified. The agency’s AI-powered chat agents serve as virtual receptionists, qualifying leads, answering inquiries, and booking appointments 24/7, while its Google Business Profile optimisation tools has helped some businesses rank on page one of Google in under 14 days.

The company also provides robust lead generation and CRM systems, streamlining marketing and sales processes to ensure that businesses can nurture leads efficiently and convert them into loyal customers. Additionally, BOLDER offers overseas recruitment services, helping businesses tap into top-tier talent from the Philippines to support marketing, administrative, and sales operations.

Against ‘Hope Marketing’: Delivering Real Results

BOLDER Digital’s approach stands in stark contrast to the “hope marketing” approach common in the industry. Instead of promising short-term excitement with no guarantee of results, BOLDER focuses on delivering scalable, long-term solutions that work.

“We don’t sell hype. We build systems that work,” Holmes says. “Our clients don’t need to gamble with their future; they can trust that our solutions will help them grow sustainably.”

BOLDER’s reputation for delivering practical, results-driven solutions has earned the company a loyal client base across various industries. Testimonials from clients like Rory Flynn of Clever Digital and Thomas Lee of Ad Rehab showcase the real-world impact of BOLDER’s solutions.

“It’s like having a reliable team member who never sleeps, answering calls, qualifying leads, and booking appointments 24/7,” says Rory Flynn of Clever Digital. “The support and setup from BOLDER Digital have been fantastic, and we’re already seeing a difference in how many inquiries we convert.”

Celebrating Excellence: BOLDER Digital’s Dual Recognition for Innovation in AI-Powered Business Automation and Customer Engagement

BOLDER Digital, a leader in AI-driven business automation, has recently earned two prestigious awards in recognition of its innovative contributions to the field. The company was honoured with the title of Best AI-Powered Business Automation Solution in Australia for 2025 by Best Of Best Reviews, showcasing its exceptional ability to transform business operations through AI technology. This award further solidifies BOLDER Digital’s position as a pioneering force in business automation, having expanded from its roots in Tasmania to help businesses globally achieve smarter growth and operational efficiency.

In addition, BOLDER Digital was awarded the Evergreen Award for Best AI Voice & Chat Customer Engagement Platform in Australia for 2025 . This accolade recognises the company’s innovative use of AI to enhance customer engagement, offering businesses seamless, 24/7 support while significantly improving lead conversion rates. Through the use of AI-powered chat and voice agents, BOLDER Digital has revolutionised customer interactions, improving satisfaction, optimising workflows, and driving scalable growth. These recognitions underscore the company’s leadership in both business automation and customer engagement, further establishing its global reputation in the AI automation space.

About BOLDER Digital

BOLDER Digital is an AI and automation agency headquartered in Tasmania, Australia. Founded by Jarryd Holmes, the agency specialises in creating AI-powered systems that automate critical business functions, from lead qualification and appointment booking to Google Business Profile optimisation. With a focus on delivering cost-effective, scalable solutions, BOLDER Digital empowers businesses to streamline operations, reduce costs, and scale with confidence. Serving clients in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, BOLDER Digital is leading the way in business ai automation.

For more information, visit www.bolderdigital.com.au .

