DC By Foot: A Legacy of Immersive and Award-Winning Tours

For over two decades, DC By Foot has been Washington, D.C.’s premier walking tour company, offering immersive sightseeing experiences that bring American history and culture to life. Guided by a passionate team of professional guides, the tours have earned consistent praise for their in-depth historical narratives and unique perspectives of the nation’s capital. Known for its commitment to excellence, the company has earned prestigious awards and stellar reviews, ensuring a meaningful experience for both locals and visitors alike.

DC By Foot is a woman-majority-owned company, founded by two mothers united by their love for history and their commitment to providing exceptional experiences. The company’s growth over the years reflects their entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to sustainable tourism practices. As Washington approaches its 250th Anniversary in 2026, DC By Foot is preparing special programs to commemorate this milestone with exclusive experiences that will deepen visitors’ connections to the country’s democratic ideals and history.

Redefining Urban Tourism: Luxury Meets Sustainability

Unlike traditional tourism companies, DC By Foot has carved out a unique niche by blending accessible luxury tourism with sustainable practices. Under the leadership of CEO Priyanka Zielinski, the company has reimagined walking tours as boutique-level experiences, offering sophistication and culture without the premium price tag. Zielinski’s visionary business development approach has transformed DC By Foot into a leader in the tourism industry, catering to families, educational groups, and corporate clients alike.

“At DC By Foot, we don’t just show tourists around, we curate meaningful, eco-conscious experiences that enrich their understanding of the city and its history,” says Zielinski. “Our guests come to appreciate Washington D.C.’s evolution and the role it plays in both American and global history.”

In addition to its historical tours, the company offers specialized programs such as farm-to-table culinary experiences in Washington’s revitalized neighborhoods and art-infused tours that celebrate the city’s vibrant arts scene. These tours are designed to highlight Washington D.C.’s growth as a cultural hub, emphasizing the importance of preserving local heritage and supporting sustainable tourism practices.

DC By Foot Named Best Educational Tour Provider in Washington, D.C. for 2026

DC By Foot has been honored with the prestigious “Best Educational Tour Provider in Washington, D.C.” award for 2026, recognizing their exceptional blend of luxury, sustainability, and cultural expertise. This award celebrates the company’s commitment to offering immersive, eco-conscious tours that educate and inspire visitors through Washington’s rich history.

A Tour Guide First Philosophy

What sets DC By Foot apart from its competition is its deep-rooted commitment to a “tour guide first” philosophy. The company is led by professionals who are not only executives but also active tour guides. CEO Priyanka Zielinski and COO Canden Arciniega, along with their operations staff, participate in tours to ensure they understand the guest experience on a firsthand basis. This hands-on approach allows the team to continuously refine the tours, ensuring that every guest has an authentic and memorable experience.

“We live and breathe the tour experience,” says Canden Arciniega, who has been with the company since its inception. “Our team is deeply invested in the success of each tour, not just as guides but as people who genuinely care about making history accessible and engaging for all.”

DC By Foot offers professional development and continuing education for its guides, recognizing that happy, well-trained guides are the key to delivering exceptional experiences. These guides are empowered to create engaging, personal connections with guests, turning each tour into a journey through Washington’s rich cultural tapestry.

Celebrating a Milestone: America’s 250th Anniversary

As the United States prepares to mark its 250th anniversary in 2026, DC By Foot is planning special programming to commemorate this significant milestone. The company is developing exclusive tours and events that will allow guests to explore the key moments in American history that helped shape the nation’s democratic ideals.

“We want our tours to reflect the historical significance of this anniversary,” says Arciniega. “It’s an exciting time for DC By Foot as we enhance our programming to create even more immersive, educational experiences that align with this historic occasion.”

In the coming year, DC By Foot will offer new ways for visitors to connect with the nation’s past, whether through educational programs for students, corporate team-building experiences, or luxury tours that blend history with modern-day culture. The goal is to provide guests with a deeper understanding of America’s history, and to make that history relevant and engaging for today’s visitors.

About DC By Foot

DC By Foot is a woman-majority-owned walking tour company based in Washington, D.C. Established over 20 years ago, the company offers guided tours that explore the city’s monuments, memorials, and lesser-known historical sites. With a team of expert guides and a commitment to sustainability, DC By Foot provides a unique and educational way to explore Washington, D.C. The company also specializes in customized tours for educational groups, corporate clients, and those seeking in-depth cultural experiences.

DC By Foot is committed to environmental sustainability and creating meaningful connections between visitors and the city’s history. In addition to its core tours, the company provides corporate team-building experiences and special programming to commemorate significant milestones in American history, such as the upcoming 250th Anniversary of the United States.

Media Contact

Canden Arciniega

COO, DC By Foot

Email: info@dcbyfoot.com

Website: DC by Foot

