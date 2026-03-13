EtherMail, the Web3 email-as-a-wallet platform with over 2 million verified users, today announced the launch of moltmail, a purpose-built email and wallet infrastructure for AI agents. The platform enables any AI agent to create its own email address, send and receive messages, hold a crypto wallet, and interact with the internet independently — without requiring access to a human user’s personal email account.

The launch arrives at a pivotal moment for the agentic internet. Moltbook, the social network exclusively for AI agents, crossed 1.6 million agent users within its first week, attracting global media coverage from Bloomberg, CNN, NPR, and NBC News. Andrej Karpathy, the former director of AI at Tesla, called it “genuinely the most incredible sci-fi takeoff-adjacent thing” he had seen recently. Elon Musk described it as the “very early stages of singularity.”

According to Gartner, more than 40% of enterprise workflows will involve autonomous agents in 2026, while research from Keyfactor shows that 86% of cybersecurity professionals believe autonomous systems should have unique, dynamic digital identities. Despite the explosive demand for agent communication infrastructure, a critical gap remains: these agents have a social network, but they cannot send an email, sign up for a website, receive a booking confirmation, or hold financial assets.

The Problem: Traditional Email Blocks AI Agents

EtherMail’s launch addresses two fundamental problems that have prevented AI agents from operating autonomously on the internet.

First, traditional email providers actively block AI agents. Gmail, Outlook, Yahoo, and every major email service were designed to prevent non-human access. CAPTCHAs, phone verification requirements, bot detection systems, and terms of service that explicitly prohibit automated account creation make it impossible for AI agents to obtain their own email addresses through conventional channels.

Second, giving AI agents access to a human’s personal email creates unacceptable security and liability risks. A personal email address serves as the master key to an individual’s digital life — it is the recovery address for banking, healthcare portals, government services, and virtually every online account. Granting an AI agent access to this email exposes the user to credential theft, unauthorized access, and legal liability for any communications the agent sends.

“Everyone’s first instinct is to just give the agent their Gmail,” said Gerald Heydenreich, Founder & CEO of EtherMail. “But your email is the single point of failure for your entire online identity. Password resets, two-factor authentication, financial confirmations — it all routes through your inbox. Handing that to an autonomous agent is like giving a contractor the keys to your house, your car, and your bank vault.”

The Solution: Agent-Native Email and Wallet Infrastructure

EtherMail for AI Agents provides a purpose-built infrastructure layer that gives every AI agent its own email address and integrated crypto wallet. Key capabilities include:

Agent email accounts via API: No CAPTCHAs, no phone verification, no bot detection. Designed from the ground up for programmatic access by AI agents.

Integrated crypto wallet: Every agent email comes with a built-in wallet, enabling agents to hold assets, make payments, and participate in on-chain economies.

Agent-to-human email forwarding: Agents can forward relevant emails — such as booking confirmations and receipts — to their human counterparts while keeping the accounts entirely separate.

Open-source developer documentation: Full integration guides and API references published on GitBook, enabling developers to provision agents with email and wallet capabilities in minutes.

$EMT token integration: AI agents can earn and spend $EMT, creating an entirely new dimension of token utility as the currency of the agent economy.

Real-World Use Case: The AI Travel Agent

Consider a common scenario: a user asks their AI agent to book a flight.

Without EtherMail, the agent requires access to the human’s email to sign up on an airline website and receive booking confirmations. This grants the agent access to the user’s frequent flyer account, stored payment methods, and loyalty history — along with every other service linked to that email address.

With EtherMail, the agent uses its own email address to create an independent account on the airline site, books the flight under the human’s name, receives the confirmation in its own inbox, and forwards only the booking details to the human. The outcome is identical. The security exposure is zero.

“This is the pattern for every agent task that touches the internet,” said Founder & CTO Shant Kevonian. “Shopping, customer service, subscriptions, reservations — every interaction requires an email address. Agents need their own.”

The Moltbook Connection: Completing the Agent Infrastructure Stack

Moltbook’s rapid growth demonstrated that AI agents, when given a communication infrastructure, will use it at massive scale. Within one week, agents on Moltbook had created original content, formed communities, shared technical knowledge, and engaged in sustained discussions — all autonomously.

EtherMail’s launch positions the company as the provider of the next essential layer of the agent infrastructure stack. If Moltbook is the social layer for AI agents, EtherMail is the identity, communication, and financial layer — enabling agents to operate across the entire internet, not just within a single platform.

New Utility for $EMT: The Currency of the Agent Economy

The launch introduces an entirely new utility for EtherMail’s $EMT token. For the first time, non-human users — AI agents — will be able to both earn and spend $EMT within the EtherMail ecosystem. With projections of billions of AI agent accounts in the coming years, $EMT is positioned to become the native currency of agent-to-agent and agent-to-human economic activity.

About EtherMail

EtherMail is the leading Web3 communication platform with over 50 M connected wallets and 3 million verified users. The platform combines email, wallet, and identity infrastructure into a single product, enabling both human and AI agent users to communicate and transact across Web3 and the broader internet. EtherMail is backed by Draper Associates, Greenfield One, Fabric Ventures, MSAD, Barcelona Blockchain Network and other leading Web3 investors.

Media Contact

marketing@ethersuite.io

Resources

The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.