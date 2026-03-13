There is a quiet inefficiency at the heart of air travel. Airlines, travel agencies, and consolidators all sell seats on the same plane — often at wildly different prices. A New York to Paris round trip might cost $510 on one platform and $357 on another, for the same seat, same date, same airline. The difference is not a glitch. It is the market working exactly as designed — fragmented, opaque, and tilted against anyone who does not have time to check everywhere.

This is exactly why million searches ran through TICKETS.US last year. The platform does what no traveler has time to do manually — check 1,200+ airlines, agencies, and consolidators at once, surface the lowest flight, and step aside. No markup, no commission layer. The traveler books directly with the provider at the price shown.

“The travel industry has a transparency problem,” said Dan Belovolk, co-founder of TTM.ORG, the global technology organization behind TICKETS. “Travelers assume they are seeing the best price. But most platforms show a fraction of what is actually available. We built TICKETS to fix that — search everything, show the lowest flight, and get out of the way.”

How the Same Flight Ends Up Costing Less

The math is simple. A single airline website shows its own flights. A traditional travel agency shows flights from its contracted partners. TICKETS.US queries all of them — over 1,200 sources — at once. That includes regional carriers, consolidators, and agencies offering flights that never appear on mainstream platforms.

On average, travelers who compare five or fewer providers miss 30 to 40 percent of available options. The cheapest flight is often with a provider they have never heard of. TICKETS finds it anyway — making it the fastest way to search cheapest flights in the USA and beyond.

The platform takes no cut — it shows the real price and redirects travelers directly to the airline or agency to complete the booking.

Knowing When to Buy Changes Everything

Finding a low flight is one thing. Knowing whether to book or wait is another.

TICKETS.US analyzes price data for every route and generates a prediction — will this flight rise or drop? Travelers see the current price against the route average, the cheapest month to fly, and a confidence-rated recommendation. A typical insight reads: “Book now — price drop is unlikely, 85% sure” or “Prices on this route typically drop within 5 days.”

The system also powers price alerts. A traveler sets an alert on any route and receives an immediate email when price drops. If prices trend upward, the system warns them to book now — before the price climbs further.

A Billboard in Times Square That Says “We’ll Pay the Difference”

Most companies make promises in fine print. TICKETS.US put theirs on a billboard in Times Square.

The digital ad — now seen by an estimated 300,000 people daily — reads: “Found cheaper flight? We’ll pay the difference.” It is not a marketing stunt. It is a guarantee backed by a search engine that checks more providers than any single traveler ever could.

That kind of confidence comes from data. One search every 1.5 seconds. 13,800+ destinations. 80+ countries. When the system has already checked 1,200+ sources, the odds of someone finding a lower price elsewhere are slim.

From New York to Sao Paulo to Mexico City

TICKETS is not stopping in the United States. TTM.ORG recently launched localized platforms for Latin America’s two largest aviation markets.

TICKETS.COM.BR now serves Brazil — a market with 100+ million annual air passengers — with a Portuguese interface, Brazilian Real pricing, and integration with all airlines and Brazilian travel agencies. For a country where domestic flights connect a continent-sized nation, having access to every available fare on one platform changes how Brazilians find cheap flights in Brazil .

TICKET.MX serves Mexico, the largest aviation market in Central America. Over 50 million domestic passengers fly annually on routes like Mexico City to Cancun, Guadalajara to Tijuana, and international connections to Los Angeles, Miami, and Madrid. The platform offers a Spanish interface, Mexican Peso pricing, and integration with Volaris, VivaAerobus, Aeromexico, and local agencies — giving Mexican travelers the same 1,200+ provider engine to compare flight prices in Mexico .

Tools That Answer One Question: Is This a Good Deal?

The Interactive Destination Map shows live flight prices from a traveler’s location to every destination worldwide. No fixed plan needed — set a budget, see where it leads.

The Price Calendar displays prices across an entire month, making it easy to shift dates by a day or two and save significantly.

Flight Comparison puts flights from multiple airlines and agencies side by side for the same route — so the decision comes from data, not guesswork.

TICKETS has also secured a single-word brand presence in the App Store — a rare achievement in the travel category. The TICKETS iOS app delivers the same search capabilities as the desktop platform.

A Brand Built on One Belief

TICKETS operates across 80+ countries through localized platforms — including TICKETS.US, TICKETS.COM.BR, and TICKET.MX. The platform searches 1,200+ airlines and travel providers simultaneously to find the lowest available flight.

“Seeing the world should not require a big budget,” said Belovolk. “It just requires the desire to go. The cheap flights exist — most people just never find them. That is what we are here to change.”