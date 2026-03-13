360 Urgent Care Unveils New Medical Facility in Wilmington, Expanding Access to High-Quality Same-Day Care

In an era where primary care appointments can take weeks to schedule and Emergency Room wait times continue to climb, 360 Urgent Care Wilmington offers a vital middle ground. The facility treats non-life-threatening conditions promptly while emphasizing patient comfort and attentive, compassionate care.

Closing the Gap in Local Healthcare

Founded by Dr. Rishi Likhi & Dr. Faisal Malik, the Wilmington center was opened to address a common challenge for local families—finding timely care when a medical concern cannot wait for a primary care appointment but does not require treatment at a hospital emergency department.

“We believe that healthcare should be accessible, transparent, and—above all—human.” said the 360 Urgent Care Leadership Team.

The clinic is open 7 days a week, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, providing a convenient option for weekend injuries and weekday illnesses alike.

Comprehensive Clinical Services

360 Urgent Care Wilmington is equipped to handle a broad spectrum of medical needs across all age groups, from pediatrics to geriatrics. By focusing on high-acuity clinical excellence, the team ensures that patients receive definitive care in a single visit.

Acute Illness and Injury Treatment

The clinical team, comprised of board-certified providers, is expert in treating:

Infections and Illness: Specialized care for Strep throat, Influenza, COVID-19, Sinus infections, and UTIs.

Minor Trauma: Professional wound care, including cleaning, suturing (stitches), and the treatment of minor burns.

Skin Conditions: Evaluation of rashes, allergic reactions, and abscesses.

General Wellness: Sports, school, and camp physicals offered on a walk-in basis.

Immigration Physical: Same day appointments to make your citizenship journey streamlined.

On-Site Laboratory Diagnostics

The facility includes an on-site laboratory designed to support point-of-care testing, allowing healthcare providers to perform certain diagnostic tests and review results during the patient’s visit to help guide timely treatment decisions.

Rapid Strep A and Flu A/B

COVID-19 Viral Testing

Urinalysis and Glucose screening

Pregnancy testing

Specialized Occupational Health

360 Urgent Care is a strategic partner for Wilmington’s business community, providing essential services to keep the local workforce healthy. The clinic’s occupational medicine suite includes:

DOT Physicals: Performed by certified medical examiners for commercial drivers.

Employment Screenings: Pre-placement physicals and drug testing.

Workplace Injuries: Efficient management of Workers' Compensation cases to facilitate a safe return to work.

The 360 Experience: Be Seen Within Minutes!

The name 360 Urgent Care reflects the organization’s commitment to a comprehensive approach to healthcare. Their philosophy focuses on delivering well-rounded care while integrating modern medical practices with efficient digital tools designed to make the patient experience more convenient and time-efficient.

Online “Save Your Spot”: Through the 360urgentcareclinic.com website, patients can book an appointment for an in person visit or book a Tele Med virtual visit.

Telehealth Accessibility: Recognizing that not every ailment requires an in-person visit, 360 Urgent Care offers robust Telemedicine services. This allows Wilmington residents to receive a consultation, diagnosis, and prescription (when appropriate) via a secure video link.

Billing Transparency: 360 Urgent Care is committed to removing the financial stress often associated with medical visits. The facility accepts most major insurance carriers—including Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, Cigna, MassHealth, and Medicare—and provides clear, competitive self-pay pricing for those without insurance coverage.

Community Impact and Local Roots

The 234 Main St location has already contributed to the local economy by creating new healthcare and administrative roles. By hiring locally, 360 Urgent Care ensures that the staff has a personal stake in the health of the Wilmington community.

“When you walk through our doors, you are treated with the same care and respect we would show our own family members.”

By managing non-emergent cases locally, the facility also plays a critical role in the regional healthcare ecosystem, helping to alleviate the burden on local hospital Emergency Departments so they can focus on critical, life-saving interventions.

