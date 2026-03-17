EXEED Parent Company’s Cumulative Exports Surpass 6 Million Units, Showing Greater Global Momentum in February

In February, Chery Group’s cumulative exports exceeded 6 million units, making it the first Chinese automaker to achieve this milestone. Backed by its parent company’s global expansion momentum, EXEED stepped up technology validation and market development throughout the month: the RX PHEV conquered a 41° snow-covered mountain climb, five models made their appearance at the Egypt International Motor Show, EXLANTIX launched a dual-model lineup in Poland, and an environmental initiative took root in Malaysia. EXEED’s brand philosophy, “Shift to Tomorrow,” continues to resonate strongly across the globe.

RX PHEV Conquers 41° Icy Slope in Almaty; Texxeract Technology Ensures Precise Control

On February 3, EXEED’s flagship plug-in hybrid model, the RX PHEV, completed a demanding snow mountain ascent test at the Ak Bulak Ski Resort in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Driven by Vladimir Borodin, Kazakhstan’s champion driver and senior expert in safe and defensive driving, the vehicle traveled approximately 12 kilometers with a vertical drop of over 350 meters in -10°C conditions and wind speeds of 4 m/s. It ultimately mastered the final 41° icy steep section, which features 2–3 cm of solid ice over 50 cm of loose snow with a friction coefficient of just 0.2—an obstacle even impassable for professional snow groomers.

Throughout the climb, the RX PHEV maintained a steady speed of 60–100 km/h without wheel spin or sideslip, fully demonstrating the integrated control capability of EXEED’s self-developed Texxeract hybrid architecture and its “Four Engines, Four-Wheel Drive” system. The 1.5TGDI hybrid-dedicated engine, paired with three electric motors, delivers a combined total power of 395 kW and a peak torque of 650 N·m. Equipped with a millisecond-response torque vectoring system, the system independently adjusts traction for each wheel in Snow Mode, enabling precise control over complex road conditions.

Global Market Penetration: Multi-Model Showcase at Egypt Motor Show & EV Expansion in Poland.

Alongside extreme performance validation, EXEED accelerated its brand presence and channel development in global markets. From February 5 to 8, EXEED exhibited five models at the Egypt International Motor Show in Cairo: VX, RX, LX, as well as the EXLANTIX ES and ET, covering gasoline, hybrid and premium new energy vehicle technologies. In addition to vehicle displays, interactive multimedia screens, ecosystem component showcases (seats, charging stations) and professional presentations delivered EXEED’s comprehensive vision of luxury comfort and sustainable mobility to the MENA region.

Meanwhile, EXEED’s premium intelligent EV brand, EXLANTIX, made its official debut in Warsaw, Poland on February 5, launching the ES BEV and ET BEV. The ES BEV represents the pinnacle of high-performance electric driving, with 480 hp, 0–100 km/h acceleration in around 4 seconds, an ultra-low drag coefficient of 0.205 Cd, and a WLTP range of 600 km. The ET BEV highlights the versatility of a luxury electric SUV, with a length of 4,980 mm, wheelbase of 3,000 mm, intelligent air suspension and seven driving modes. Both models are built on an 800V platform, enabling 180 km of range to be added with just 5 minutes of charging. By 2026, EXLANTIX plans to set up 7 dealers and 14 service points in Poland, practicing its localized operation philosophy: “In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere.”

Brand Enhancement Through Shared Value: Environmental Initiative Takes Root in Malaysia, Integrating Responsibility and Engagement

In February, RX PHEV, together with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the Malaysian Nature Society (MNS), launched a mangrove planting campaign in Malaysia, fulfilling the commitment to “plant a tree for every PHEV sold.” EXEED owners went to the tidal flats to plant mangrove saplings in person and joined a night rainforest wildlife observation activity, gaining a deeper understanding of the close relationship between humans and nature. Through this environmental initiative led by the RX PHEV, the concept of sustainable development has shifted from a slogan into a tangible and immersive green experience for vehicle owners.

By verifying technological strength through extreme challenges, expanding market influence via global auto shows and new model launches, and conveying brand warmth through environmental actions, EXEED has elevated both its “hardcore product strength” and “global market influence” to a new level. Entering March, EXEED will maintain its strong momentum to present its flagship products and innovative technologies at the Automesse Salzburg 2026 in Austria, launch a long-distance hybrid endurance test in Morocco, and hold track performance test drives in Poland. Upholding its “Spirit of Transcendency,” EXEED continues to forge ahead steadily.