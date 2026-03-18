Geli Announces Revolutionary Mattress Technology to Redefine Sleep Comfort

Geli Unveils New Mattress Technology to Transform Sleep Health

Introduction of a Groundbreaking “Foundation First” Philosophy

In a world where sleep technology is increasingly becoming the focus of wearables and accessories, one company is shifting the paradigm by focusing on the fundamental foundation of sleep: the mattress. Geli, a pioneering sleep science company founded by the entrepreneurial power couple Dr. Tara Youngblood and Todd Youngblood, is introducing a new sleep solution that challenges the modern mattress industry. With its patented gel-based technology, Geli offers clinically-verified pressure relief and a cooling surface that actively promotes better sleep.

At the heart of Geli’s mission is its “Foundation First” philosophy, which asserts that no matter how advanced sleep-tracking gadgets may become, without a scientifically optimized sleep surface, the system will remain flawed. Dr. Tara Youngblood, a physicist and sleep scientist, and Todd Youngblood, a serial entrepreneur, aim to disrupt the current sleep industry and restore the mattress as the true cornerstone of restorative sleep.

The Birth of a New Sleep Era

For decades, the sleep industry has focused on sleep-tracking devices, adding layers of technology to existing mattress structures. But Geli’s founders identified a critical flaw in this approach: the mattress itself. While modern memory foam mattresses trap heat and create pressure points that disrupt sleep, Geli’s innovation lies in its core structure, a patented system of gel-filled tubes designed to provide dynamic support and superior pressure relief.

Unlike traditional foam or spring mattresses, Geli uses patented Geli Beads, which are non-toxic polymer beads that absorb and dissipate body heat naturally, without relying on electronics. This system provides a feeling of weightlessness, actively reducing pressure on the body and eliminating the painful pressure points that hinder recovery during sleep.

Clinically-Proven Pressure Relief: Setting a New Standard

Independent testing by XSensor®, a leading pressure mapping company, has verified that Geli’s technology offers 49% more pressure relief compared to leading competitors. The average pressure on a Geli surface is just 28.2 mmHg, far below the 32 mmHg medical threshold where sustained pressure can cause tissue damage. This scientifically-backed data positions Geli as a true leader in sleep technology, offering a mattress that provides both comfort and critical support for better recovery.

Geli’s unique cooling technology also addresses one of the most overlooked aspects of sleep: temperature regulation. Geli’s gel-filled tubes actively absorb heat from the body and naturally dissipate it, creating an ideal sleep environment that maintains consistent coolness throughout the night. This passive cooling system allows for a comfortable sleep experience without the complexity of electronic components or sensors.

Geli Recognized with Two Prestigious Awards in 2026

Geli has earned two major accolades in 2026: the “Best Mattress for Back Pain and Pressure Relief in the USA” from Best of Best Review, and “Best Mattress for Menopause in the USA” from the Evergreen Awards. These honors highlight Geli’s innovative gel-based technology offering superior pressure relief, cooling, and comfort. Both awards underscore Geli’s commitment to enhancing sleep quality for diverse needs.

The Founders: A Legacy of Innovation in Sleep Science

Dr. Tara Youngblood and Todd Youngblood bring over 25 years of experience in the sleep industry. Their previous company, Sleepme (formerly ChiliSleep), was a global leader in temperature-controlled sleep products, serving over 500,000 customers worldwide. Having successfully exited Sleepme, the Youngbloods now turn their focus to Geli, aiming to build a new kind of mattress that prioritizes the body’s natural needs.

Dr. Youngblood’s journey into sleep science began with her personal struggle with insomnia after the tragic loss of her son in 2008. Her extensive research led to the discovery that temperature regulation and pressure relief are crucial for achieving restorative sleep. Her insights are now the foundation of Geli’s products, which are designed to address the biological needs of the human body during sleep.

Todd Youngblood, a serial entrepreneur with over $2 billion in revenue creation, brings his expertise in business strategy to Geli. As the nephew of Charles “Charlie” Hall, the inventor of the modern waterbed, Todd continues his family’s legacy of innovation in the sleep industry, working with Hall as a key advisor to Geli.

The Geli Product Ecosystem: Premium Comfort for All Sleepers

Geli’s product lineup includes the Geli Sova and the ultra-premium Geli Essentia mattress, both integrating the company’s patented gel technology to provide unmatched pressure relief and cooling. The Geli Sova is designed to offer revolutionary pressure relief and cooling technology at an accessible price point, while the Geli Essentia offers the ultimate in clean, restorative sleep, featuring a collaboration with Essentia, the world’s only certified organic latex foam mattress maker.

In addition to its mattresses, Geli offers the Geli Pillow, a fully adjustable pillow designed to complete the Geli sleep system with customizable layers and a dual-sided design for maximum comfort. Each product in the Geli ecosystem works synergistically to provide a comprehensive solution for better sleep health.

The Geli Movement: A Return to First Principles

The Geli brand is not just introducing a new mattress; it is starting a movement to correct the industry’s historical mistakes. The modern mattress industry, with its focus on foam-based products that trap heat and create pressure points, has contributed to the rise of insomnia as a widespread public health issue. Geli aims to change that by offering a scientifically-optimized sleep surface that works with the body, not against it.

Geli’s innovation is a return to the principles of sleep science that were understood long ago with the invention of the waterbed. Unlike traditional foam-based mattresses, Geli’s technology offers cooling and pressure relief naturally, without the need for electronics or external devices. By returning to the basics of sleep science, Geli is leading the way in redefining what a mattress can and should be.

About Geli

Geli is a sleep science company that focuses on developing innovative sleep solutions using scientifically-backed technology. Founded by Dr. Tara Youngblood, a sleep scientist and physicist, and Todd Youngblood, a serial entrepreneur, Geli is driven by the belief that the mattress is the true foundation of restorative sleep. The company’s core innovation is a patented gel-based technology that provides clinically-verified pressure relief and passive cooling, offering an optimal sleep surface for recovery. With a portfolio of over 50 patents, Geli is positioned to lead the future of sleep-driven health.

Media Contact:

Tara Youngblood

Co-Founder, Chief Science Officer, Inventor

Geli

Phone: +17046090037

Email: tara@gelisleep.com

Website: gelisleep.com

LinkedIn: Dr. Tara Youngblood

Facebook: Geli Sleep

Instagram: @gelisleep