MyGreekCharter Is at The Forefront of a New Market For Rare, All-Inclusive Luxury Yacht Charters In Greece

MyGreekCharter, operated by DMA Yachting, is helping open a new market for all-inclusive yacht charters in Greece for 2026. While all-inclusive pricing has long been common in the Caribbean, Greek yacht charters have traditionally used a more flexible pay-as-you-go model. Now, growing demand for simpler, more predictable pricing is helping drive change.

In the Greece yacht charter market, most bookings use an industry-standard APA charge. An APA, or Advanced Provisioning Allowance, is an extra charge that includes costs such as additional fuel, VAT, port fees or provisioning that gather during a charter. An APA can be charged then and there, or after the fact.

This APA means a trip that can be edited on the fly. Someone want to sample local Assytriko from Santorini for the rest of the charter, sorted. Spotted a tiny slice of island paradise that needs to be explored, no problem. But the costs can be greater than anticipated. A common theme in the Caribbean is a predetermined cost that covers all bases.

In recent years, MyGreekCharter has recorded a huge uptick in guests, particularly first time charterers, that want a Caribbean-style pricing model for a yacht charter in Greece. This allows for peace of mind and the opportunity to plan a trip to the tee. Despite this widening market for all-inclusive yacht charter, Greece maintains a model based around APA. This is because cost can vary due to fuel consumption, guest preference on amenities and the potential for endless side trips.

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To offer the possibility to charter an all-inclusive luxury yacht in Greece , MyGreekCharter has worked with its complete, wide-reaching web of crews in the region to offer a service not many can list themselves: the capacity to charter an all-inclusive crewed boat, without the added price tag. This is exceedingly rare in Greece, and Michael Darby, Athens-based Yacht Charter Broker, details his on the ground knowledge as crucial. “Through our local relationships with yacht owners and crews in Greece, we’ve been able to negotiate a small collection of all-inclusive charter packages. These are quite rare in the Mediterranean, particularly for motor yachts.”

This means there is immediate financial clarity, and it is clear, with full transparency, what the charterer will be expected to pay before the trip even starts. This provides comfort and the means to enjoy a trip to the fullest extent, without worrying about an unpredictable total cost at the end of the trip.

However, this means an itinerary that is immovable: that little side trip that could have been so fulfilling is no longer on the cards. It means that thorough planning and a ‘mapping out’ is required before boarding; some will welcome the chance, while others enjoy more spontaneity.

There are options to choose from, including package deals for food and beverages, and a preset cruising route means the planning happens before setting off. Clear upgrades can be discussed before departure. There is complete access to standout crewed yacht charters in Greece , with water toys, food, beverage and full service.

The assurance for financial transparency means MyGreekCharter has had huge success with this unique package deal, hosting connections with a rare collection of all-inclusive motor yachts for charter in Greece that can be provided at a fixed cost.

LUNA ROSSA | 76 ft 2003 Ferretti | 8 Guests | Low Season Rate (incl. VAT): Argosaronic: €39,550/week, West Cyclades: €43,250/week. High Season Rate (incl. VAT): Argosaronic: €42,950/week, West Cyclades: €46,640/week

With a warm, wood-lined interior and an expert crew, Luna Rossa is perfect for families or friends celebrating. An efficient and sleek vessel, guests can spend less time in transit and more time enjoying sunbathing, water toys and swimming or exploring at anchorage.

GRACE | 63 ft 2009 Azimut | 6 Guests | Low Season Rate (incl. VAT): €32,000 – €33,600. High Season Rate (incl. VAT): €34,300 – €35,900

A recent refit means Grace is primed and ready for the water in 2026. This yacht includes a jetski and a convertible twin cabin, and proves excellent value in all aspects. She cruises comfortably at 22-24 knots, meaning a smooth and easy journey.

ZEUS | 78 ft 2006 Leopard | 7 Guests | Low Season Rate (incl. VAT): €44,600/5 day. High Season Rate (incl. VAT): In high demand, please inquire

Zeus is in demand for a reason. From celebrities to high-profile guests, her track record is immaculate. This all-inclusive offer doesn’t just include basic amenities, but unlimited French sparkling drinks and a large collection of water toys.

CARTE BLANCHE | 55 ft 2006 Ferretti | 6 Guests | Low Season Rate (incl. VAT): Argosaronic: €22,200/week, West Cyclades: €25,300/week. High Season Rate (incl. VAT): Argosaronic: €24,450/week, West Cyclades: €27,550/week

Everything that’s needed in a luxury floating villa, Carte Blanche cruises efficiently at 22-24 knots. Italian design provides detailed luxury, and a refit in 2024 means this boat is up to date and ready for journeys in 2026.

Exclusive Mega Yacht | 148 ft CRN Ancona | 12 Guests | Low Season Rate (incl. VAT): €190,000/week. High Season Rate (incl. VAT): €210,000/week

An extremely rare opportunity to charter an expansive mega yacht, this is the only boat of her size currently available for an all-inclusive price in Greece. Most of the crew have been involved in running her for five or more years, and bring charming experience to a vessel that champions extravagance and spectacle.

For clients looking for relaxed island hopping, MyGreekCharter has also added a list of all-inclusive catamaran charters in Greece , which continue to grow as more deals are drawn out with local yacht owners.