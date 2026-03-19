Dreame Window Cleaning Robot Debuts at AWE 2026, Setting the Industry Direction with Advanced Technology

The AWE 2026 China Home Appliance and Consumer Electronics Expo officially opened on March 12, 2026, at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. At Booth E7F31 in Hall E7, Dreame’s Smart Small Appliances exhibition area—where cutting-edge global smart cleaning technologies converge—Dreame Window Cleaning Robot showcased its full lineup of window cleaning robots.

On the first day of the exhibition, Dreame Window Cleaning Robot held a grand product launch event, officially introducing the new P1 series of window cleaning robots. As the brand’s first model equipped with an eight-stage pulsed spray system and a heat pump, the P1 series truly delivers hot-water self-spraying technology. It also features the industry’s first intelligent lifting squeegee arm, providing a comprehensive solution to key user pain points in high-rise window cleaning, such as the difficulty of removing heavy grease and residual water stains.

High-Profile Media Exposure: Creating a Trending Industry Topic through Strong Product Capabilities

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Video:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ahb7dn-1WEo

Following the launch event, Xia Wulin, Head of Emerging Markets at Dreame Technology, addressed questions from attending media regarding the company’s overseas market strategy. He stated: “Regions such as Southeast Asia and the Middle East have a high concentration of high-rise buildings and strong demand for window cleaning. However, the climate is hotter, and the types of grease and grime differ from those in the domestic market. The hot-water feature of the Dreame Window Cleaning Robot P1 series is naturally well-suited to these markets. Currently, Dreame Window Cleaning Robot has entered multiple countries and regions within emerging markets, and we will continue to introduce localized products based on different window types and usage habits.”

From Single-Product Breakthrough to Global Expansion: Dreame Window Cleaning Robot’s Long-Term Strategy

From the 59 mm ultra-slim body of the Dreame Window Cleaning Robot C1 NanoE, to the dual-direction spraying and edge-detection cleaning of the Dreame Window Cleaning Robot C2 series, and now to the eight-stage pulsed spray system, heat pump, and industry-first intelligent lifting squeegee arm of the Dreame Window Cleaning Robot P1 series, the product evolution path of Dreame Window Cleaning Robot is clear: every new feature is designed to address a specific user pain point. This pain point-driven innovation model has enabled Dreame Window Cleaning Robot to establish its own pace in the highly competitive cleaning appliance market.

Globally, the number of high-rise residential buildings continues to grow, making window-cleaning safety and efficiency a shared need across markets. With the P1 series as a new starting point, Dreame Window Cleaning Robot is transforming Chinese households’ expectations for spotless windows into technical solutions adaptable to different markets. As the hot-water spraying system begins serving street-facing shops in Southeast Asia, and the intelligent lifting squeegee arm leaves crystal-clear results on villa floor-to-ceiling windows in the Middle East, Dreame Window Cleaning Robot represents more than the technological strength of a Chinese brand. It also reflects a global industry trend in smart cleaning—one that is evolving from basic functional performance to a more advanced user experience.