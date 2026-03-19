Pop Mart And Sony Pictures Develop Labubu Film Blending Live Action And Animation

Pop Mart and Sony Pictures are developing a feature film based on the Labubu toy franchise, marking an expansion of the brand into entertainment. The project is currently in early development and will combine live action with computer-generated animation.

No release date has been announced.

Creative Team And Production Details

The film will be directed by Paul King, who is also attached as a co-producer.

King will work on the screenplay alongside Steven Levenson.

Kasing Lung, the Hong Kong artist who designed the character, will serve as an executive producer.

Labubu is part of Lung’s illustrated series The Monsters, which features fantasy characters inspired by Nordic mythology.

Global Popularity Of Labubu Toys

Labubu toys have gained international popularity in recent years, contributing to Pop Mart’s growth.

The company’s valuation has reached nearly $40 billion, surpassing established competitors such as Mattel.

Labubu figures are typically sold in blind boxes, where buyers do not know which version they will receive until opening the package.

The product format has contributed to sustained demand among collectors.

Celebrities including Rihanna and Lisa have been seen with Labubu accessories, adding to the brand’s visibility.

Expansion Into Entertainment And Experiences

The film announcement took place in Paris during a global exhibition marking the 10th anniversary of the Labubu brand.

Pop Mart has already expanded beyond toy retail into other areas, including operating a theme park in Beijing.

The planned film represents a further step toward building a broader media franchise around the Labubu character.

Industry Perspective On Franchise Potential

Experts say the move reflects how consumer brands are combining content and commerce.

Kim Dayoung said that for younger consumers, entertainment content and purchasing behavior are closely connected.

She noted that storytelling can drive engagement and lead consumers to buy products linked to characters and narratives.

Kapil Tuli said a film could strengthen investor confidence in Pop Mart by expanding the brand’s reach.

He added that the existing customer base could support further growth if the film resonates with audiences.

Context Of Chinese Entertainment Growth

The project also aligns with recent momentum in Chinese entertainment properties.

Tuli pointed to the success of Ne Zha 2 and the video game Black Myth Wukong as examples of rising global interest in Chinese creative content.

The Labubu film is positioned within this broader context of expanding international recognition for Chinese intellectual property.

Featured image credits: BusySpace

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