A February 2026 PapersOwl survey of 3,000 young Americans aged 18–28 found that 95 percent of Gen Z exercised at least once a month in 2025, revealing a generation that has built movement into the texture of daily life — across health, identity, finances, and social habits.

PapersOwl, a reputable academic support platform, published findings from a February 2026 survey of 3,000 Americans aged 18–28, conducted to understand how Gen Z approaches physical activity. The survey covered what respondents do, how often they train, what motivates them, what it costs them, and what stands in their way.

What Gen Z Actually Does

Running and endurance activities lead the pack, with 64 percent of respondents identifying them as a primary activity. Gym and strength training follows at 54 percent. Mind-body fitness, including yoga and Pilates, was selected by 35 percent. Outdoor and adventure sports attracted 30 percent, while team sports came in at 18 percent.

Among specific activities, running and jogging rank first at 28 percent, followed by weight lifting at 17 percent. Basketball, hiking, personal training, Pilates, yoga, and mobility work all appear in the top ten. Walking — affordable, accessible, and done by respondents in recovery, in caregiving routines, and in daily commutes — surfaces dozens of times in open responses.

“This isn’t a fitness trend. It’s a movement culture,” said Oryna Shestakova, Head of Communications at PapersOwl and youth psychology expert. “The picture that emerges isn’t a generation obsessed with aesthetics. It’s a generation that has built physical activity into the texture of everyday life — including walking while going through chemo, walking because it’s affordable, walking because it’s simply possible.”

Professional, Recreational, or Competitive — and Why

For most, training is personal. Seventy-two percent say they train primarily for fitness, health, appearance, or mental wellbeing. But a significant minority goes further: seven percent train professionally, nine percent compete on school or college teams, and twelve percent balance competition with personal goals.

Beyond structured teams, nearly half of Gen Z participate in non-professional events — 5Ks, marathons, HYROX, recreational leagues — at least occasionally.

The top motivations are physical health (77 percent), mental health and stress relief (64 percent), and appearance (51 percent). Strength and performance follow at 39 percent, with fun, weight management, habit, and social connection rounding out the list.

“Mental health sits right next to physical health as a reason to move,” Shestakova said. “For this generation, the gym isn’t only about how you look. It’s about how you hold yourself together.”

The Financial Side of Fitness

Fitness spending is real but restrained. Thirty-eight percent spend under $200 annually; 22 percent fall in the $200–$499 range. Gym memberships take the largest share of spending (34 percent), followed by equipment and apparel (28 percent) and supplements (17 percent).

More than half acknowledge possible overspending. Fifty-two percent say they have cut back on other expenses — at least occasionally — to fund their training.

“Fitness has moved from a lifestyle add-on to a budget priority,” Shestakova said. “For a generation navigating rising costs, cutting out nights out and impulse purchases to afford a gym membership is a meaningful and deliberate trade-off.”

The Social Side

Fifty-six percent of respondents say sports improved their social life, either a little or a lot. For roughly 68 percent, the gym or primary sport space functions as at least a partial “third place” — a routine anchor outside of home and school or work. Half of Gen Z say it is important or somewhat important that a romantic partner also trains. About 25 percent say fitness has partly replaced nightlife.

“Movement has quietly become one of the primary social architectures for this generation,” Shestakova said. “The gym is not just where you train. For many, it is where you belong.”

The Pressure Side of Fitness

More than half of respondents have skipped social plans to train or recover at least occasionally. Roughly half say they have continued training despite injury. Around half also report feeling pressure to train based on what people around them are doing or posting online.

“When fitness becomes identity, the line between healthy motivation and quiet compulsion can blur,” Shestakova said. “The data hints that Gen Z is navigating this tension in real time — and it deserves acknowledgment.”

Why the Five Percent Don’t Train

Among the five percent who do not exercise regularly, barriers are largely practical. Low energy leads the list at 35 percent, followed by not enough time at 34 percent and cost at 31 percent. Not enjoying workouts affects 28 percent, and discomfort in gym environments affects 27 percent.

“These are not ideological barriers,” Shestakova said. “They are real friction points — the kind that better access, lower prices, and more welcoming spaces could meaningfully reduce.”

The Sport They Wish They Did

One in three respondents say there is a sport they wish they did regularly but currently do not. Basketball tops the aspiration list at 12 percent, followed by running and jogging at 9 percent, walking and hiking at 7 percent, and swimming at 7 percent.

The top barrier to starting that activity is lack of motivation at 19 percent, followed by being already occupied with other training at 18 percent and not knowing where to begin at 17 percent. Cost and scheduling appear further down the list.

Six in ten Gen Z respondents say they plan to increase their physical activity in 2026 — 26 percent significantly and 39 percent slightly.

“Gen Z doesn’t lack interest in sports. They lack bandwidth. Or confidence. Or simply a front door to walk through,” Shestakova said. “Even after a year where most are already active, competing, and spending on fitness — many still feel there is room to do more. That is not dissatisfaction. That is drive.”

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