Blue Origin Seeks Approval For 50,000-Satellite Orbital Data Center Network

Blue Origin has asked U.S. regulators to approve a plan to deploy more than 50,000 satellites that would function as an orbital data center, aiming to shift energy- and water-intensive computing away from Earth-based infrastructure.

In a March 19 filing with the Federal Communications Commission, attorneys for Blue Origin outlined “Project Sunrise.” The proposal describes a large constellation designed to perform advanced computation in orbit, with the stated goal of reducing strain on U.S. communities and natural resources by relocating compute workloads into space.

Project Sunrise And Orbital Compute Goals

The filing provides limited technical detail, leaving unclear how much processing capacity the system would deliver. It does note that Blue Origin intends to rely on a separate planned constellation, TeraWave, to act as a high-throughput communications backbone linking the data-processing satellites.

The concept of moving compute infrastructure into orbit is drawing interest across the industry. Solar energy in space can be continuously harvested, and orbital operations face fewer regulatory constraints than terrestrial facilities. Some proponents expect that, as artificial intelligence tools expand, a portion of inference workloads could be handled off-planet.

Competing Plans From Industry Players

Other companies have submitted similar proposals. SpaceX has filed for permission to deploy as many as one million satellites for a distributed data network, while startup Starcloud has proposed a 60,000-satellite system. Google is also exploring the concept through “Project Suncatcher,” with partner Planet Labs expected to launch two demonstration spacecraft next year.

Technical And Economic Constraints

Despite the level of activity, several technical and economic barriers remain. Systems for cooling processors in space and enabling high-speed communication between satellites using lasers must be developed and produced at low cost. Researchers are also assessing how advanced semiconductor chips perform under prolonged exposure to space radiation.

Launch costs remain a central factor. Many in the sector expect prices to decline with the development of Starship, which is still in testing and could see an initial 2026 flight. Blue Origin may hold a different position in this area. Its New Glenn rocket, which first flew last year, ranks among the most powerful operational launch systems. If the company achieves regular reuse, it could benefit from integrated launch and satellite deployment capabilities.

Orbital Risks And Environmental Concerns

Orbital congestion presents another constraint. Low Earth orbit is becoming increasingly crowded, and adding tens of thousands of additional satellites raises the likelihood of collisions. End-of-life disposal practices also draw scrutiny. Burning satellites during reentry can introduce materials into the upper atmosphere, with researchers examining potential effects on ozone chemistry.

The FCC filing does not specify a deployment timeline. Industry experts cited by TechCrunch indicate that large-scale orbital data center projects are unlikely to be realized before the 2030s.

Featured image credits: Flickr

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