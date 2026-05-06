Threads Adds Messaging On Web As Weekly DM Usage Reaches 350 Million

Threads is expanding its desktop experience with the rollout of direct messaging on the web, adding both one-on-one and group chat support as the platform continues to increase its focus on conversations and real-time interaction.

Web Messaging Expands Desktop Features

The new update introduces a dedicated Messages tab on the web version of Threads, allowing users to access direct messages from desktop browsers.

The interface also includes a Requests section for incoming message requests, along with tools to search conversations and start new chats quickly.

Connor Hayes, Meta’s head of Threads, said messaging on the web had been the most requested feature since direct messages first launched on the platform in July 2025.

Hayes said the company’s most engaged users frequently access Threads from desktop environments during longer browsing sessions.

Messaging Activity Continues To Grow

Meta told TechCrunch that users are now sending around 350 million direct messages each week on Threads.

The company said messaging activity has increased 30% per week since the start of the year.

The launch of web messaging had previously been hinted at by Hayes in April.

Threads Expands Conversation Features Beyond Posts

Since launching in 2023, Threads has steadily introduced new tools designed to compete more directly with platforms such as X and Bluesky.

The company recently introduced Live Chats, a feature built for real-time group conversations during live events.

Live Chats are currently launching first within the NBA Threads community during the basketball playoffs. Users can send text messages, photos, videos, links, and emoji reactions inside the chats.

The feature supports up to 150 active participants sending messages at once. Additional users can still follow conversations in spectator mode, where they can react to posts and participate in polls.

Meta Pushes Threads Toward Real-Time Social Interaction

The addition of web messaging and Live Chats signals Threads’ broader effort to position conversations and community interaction as central parts of the platform experience, extending beyond standard posts and replies.

Featured image credits: Pexels

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