OCU Mongolia Unveils New Globally Focused Degree

Orange County University Mongolia Expands Academic Offerings with New Program

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Orange County University (OCU) Mongolia has announced the launch of a new degree program designed to strengthen global competencies and career readiness for students. The program reflects the university’s commitment to providing American-standard education within a Mongolian context, emphasizing practical skills, international exposure, and language proficiency.

Innovative Academic Model Connected to Global Standards

The new program operates under OCU Mongolia’s New American University model, which links the campus to Orange County, California. This framework allows students to access a curriculum aligned with international standards without studying abroad. The program integrates digital learning, collaborative projects, and contemporary curriculum design to prepare students for both local and global career opportunities.

Leadership and International Expertise

The program is led by Campus Director Enkhmurun Odgiiv, a medical education researcher with experience at National Chiayi University, Ming Chuan University, and Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in Taiwan. Odgiiv emphasizes data-driven methods and continuous evaluation to maintain academic quality and relevance in rapidly changing global industries. She noted, “This new program reflects our commitment to equipping students with the skills and perspectives needed to succeed in an interconnected world.”

Global Faculty Contributing to the Program

The new degree program will be taught by OCU Mongolia’s diverse international faculty, including:

Wisma Goulart Urcine, guest lecturer at Harvard University and Meta, specializing in global marketing strategy

Syahpati Alfatarah, Johns Hopkins University graduate focusing on geopolitics and international strategy

Yonathan Wiryajaya, University of Pennsylvania graduate and former Ernst & Young professional, specializing in international business law

Amarjargal Davgadorj, University of Tokyo and Kyoto University graduate, member of the Global Young Academy

Shawntel Nicole Nieto, University of Oxford graduate and social entrepreneur recognized in Forbes 30 Under 30

This faculty model provides students with exposure to both academic knowledge and real-world industry experience.

Program Features and Career Focus

The degree program is designed to meet the demands of the modern workforce. Key features include:

Critical thinking and leadership development

Career-focused curriculum aligned with international standards

Integrated English foundation year to ensure professional-level language proficiency

Practical applications through case studies, projects, and industry engagement

Students without advanced English skills can participate in the program, receiving intensive language training during their foundation year. This approach ensures graduates achieve both academic qualifications and global communication abilities.

Affordable Access to International Education

OCU Mongolia continues to provide competitive tuition rates. While similar programs abroad may exceed $50,000 annually, this program is offered at approximately $3,500, providing international-standard education within Mongolia at an accessible cost.

Differentiation in the Higher Education Landscape

Compared to traditional institutions, OCU Mongolia emphasizes international alignment, faculty diversity, and career-focused education. Graduates of the new program are positioned for success in both local and global careers, equipped with practical expertise, strong English skills, and a global perspective.

About Orange County University Mongolia

Orange County University Mongolia delivers American-standard education with a focus on global relevance, innovation, accessibility, and leadership development. The university combines international faculty, practical programs, and English language support to prepare students for global career opportunities.

Media Contact

Enkhmurun Odgiiv

Orange County University Mongolia

Email: codgiiv@ocu.university

Phone/WhatsApp: +97699557600

Website: www.ocu.university

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