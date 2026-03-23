Vera Clinic , recognized as the Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Turkey by the European Medicine Awards and Turkey’s most award-winning hair restoration clinic — having recently received the prestigious iF Design Award among numerous other international accolades — today announced a landmark partnership with Appsilon Enterprise, an advanced materials engineering firm with deep roots in aerospace-grade precision manufacturing.

Together, the two companies have developed Vector 10, a next-generation surgical incision blade featuring a CVD (Chemical Vapor Deposition) lab-grown diamond cutting tip, purpose-built for FUE hair transplant procedures. This marks Appsilon’s first-ever foray into the medical device sector — a deliberate strategic expansion that merges aerospace engineering standards with clinical-grade surgical demands.

From Aerospace to the Operating Room: A New Standard in Surgical Precision

For years, sapphire blades have been regarded as the gold standard in hair transplant surgery. Vector 10 and its CVD lab-grown diamond technology fundamentally change that equation. According to an independent repeated-use validation study conducted by Cinar Validasyon ve Deney Laboratuvarlari (CinarLabs) — a third-party testing and certification body — the CVD diamond blade demonstrated exceptional structural integrity across 150,000 repeated use cycles with zero deterioration in product integrity detected at any interval.

Crucially, the independent study found that the sharpness of sapphire at just 6,000 uses falls within a comparable range to that of the CVD diamond blade at 90,000 uses — representing an approximate 15-fold difference in sharpness longevity. Further, after 1,000 incisions, the diamond blade was found to be twice as sharp as sapphire under equivalent test conditions and independent research .

“We did not aim to invent another blade. We aimed to clinically perfect a new generation of surgical precision. Through our partnership with Appsilon, we have introduced a material innovation into real-world surgical excellence.”

— Waleed Taleb, a board member of Vera Clinic

When Engineering Precision Meets Medical Purpose

Appsilon Enterprise has built its reputation delivering high-tolerance precision components for aerospace and industrial applications. The Vector 10 project represents the company’s first clinical collaboration — and a deliberate pivot enabled by the unique properties of CVD lab-grown diamond, a material already trusted in cutting-edge engineering environments for its unmatched hardness, thermal stability, and edge retention.

The blade’s CVD lab-grown diamond tip is grown in controlled laboratory conditions using Chemical Vapor Deposition — a process that builds pure diamond crystal structures atom by atom. Unlike naturally mined diamonds or alternative synthetic materials, CVD lab-grown diamond offers exceptional uniformity and consistency, critical factors for a surgical instrument where micron-level precision determines patient outcomes.

“Precision is an engineering metric, but healing is a clinical one. At Appsilon, we bridge these two worlds by infusing our lab-grown diamond platform with a medical heartbeat — transforming a technological feat into a global benchmark for human care.”

— Ali Bulut, CEO, Appsilon Enterprise

“In engineering, consistency at the micron level defines performance. With CVD lab-grown diamond, we’ve achieved a level of precision that directly translates into more reliable surgical outcomes.” — Aleyna Berber, Engineer, Appsilon Enterprise

About Vera Clinic

Vera Clinic is Turkey’s most internationally recognized hair transplant clinic, officially named Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Turkey by the European Medicine Awards. The clinic has accumulated more awards than any other hair transplant clinic in Turkey, with recent accolades including the iF Design Award and multiple other prestigious international recognitions. Vera Clinic serves patients from over 60 countries, combining clinical expertise with a commitment to continuous innovation in hair restoration.

About Appsilon Enterprise

Appsilon Enterprise is an Istanbul-based precision engineering company specializing in the design and manufacture of high-performance components for aerospace and advanced industrial applications. With deep expertise in materials science and tolerance-critical manufacturing, Appsilon’s entry into the medical device space with Vector 10 represents a strategic extension of its core engineering capabilities into human health.